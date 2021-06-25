Id Software’s Next Game’s “Fun” And Releases In The Next 3 Years

Having successfully rebooted the Doom franchise, developer Id Software has now started working on a brand new project.

During a recent Dropped Frames stream, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, stated that he is “lucky enough to sit down with third-parties and get to see their three-year roadmaps and talk about things they want to go do.”

Within that vein, Spencer confirmed that he recently spoke with Marty Stratton, executive producer and director at Id Software.

Stratton apparently shared some new ideas (or perhaps a project) which Id Software will be pursuing in the coming years and which according to Spencer, sounded “fun.” The whole thing is obviously very little to go on right now but to some degree, fans can keep their fingers crossed for the new game to see the light of day in the next three years.

“Marty Stratton and I were on a call yesterday and we were talking about id and the roadmap there, which was fun,” said Spencer. “I can’t wait to get on the ground with the studios and talk to them about what they want to do,”

Last week, a rumor surfaced that publisher Bethesda Softworks has green-lit a new Quake reboot. The game will feature a new female protagonist and include both single-player and multiplayer modes. Id Software may possibly be rebooting Quake following its successful reboot of Doom or may be working on new Doom installments since last year, creative director Hugo Martin was pretty candid in confirming new Doom ideas on the drawing board.

Doom Eternal received The Ancient Gods – Part Two as its second and final campaign extension a couple of months back. If the developer has more post-release content ideas in the works, the coming months will confirm it.