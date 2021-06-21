Far Cry 6 Could Feature Destructible Environments

While an official confirmation remains pending, Far Cry 6 might possibly feature destructible environments which is something developer-publisher Ubisoft has moved away from since Far Cry 2 was released more than a decade back.

Based on a few sequences from the recent trailers, destructible environments will be making a return with Far Cry 6 but the extent of which remains to be confirmed. A helicopter crashing into the side of a mountain for example (via Reddit) will result in rubble raining down.

There may as well be a lot more but Ubisoft needs to clarify if destructible environments are only linked to special scenarios or if players will be able to blow up everything in sight. The latter making gunfights particularly interesting due to destructible cover.

The Far Cry franchise has always been about wreaking havoc and creating mayhem. It hence becomes logical to include physics-based destructible environments to create a highly entertaining sandbox. Being able to blow up every single house or structure in Far Cry 6 for example will probably convince players to put in more gameplay hours all for the sake of chaotic fun.

Ubisoft however has been ignoring destructible environments for each installment released in past decade. Far Cry 2 was the last in the franchise to feature semi-destructible environments. The games released since then have not even allowed players to destroy fences or barriers let alone larger objects.

Far Cry 6 will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna on October 7, 2021. There are still several months remaining and Ubisoft still has a lot to reveal.

Fans can hence keep their fingers crossed about destructible environments returning as well as returning with the intention of being staple to future Far Cry installments as well.