Final Fantasy VII Remake Releasing on PC Via Epic Games Store?

In the past, it was quite rare to see a PlayStation exclusive making its way to PC. However, recently, things have changed and many Sony exclusives are being released on PC. Now, a Final Fantasy VII Remake listing has been spotted in the Epic Games Store database.

This indicates that Final Fantasy VII Remake could be making its way to PC soon. Recently, Square Enix released Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for PS5 but officially, we haven’t heard anything about the gaming coming to PC.

With the release of Horizon Zero Dawn, Death Stranding and Days Gone on PC, the release of FF7 Remake on PC platform seem quite feasible. However, all those games were released on Steam but the listing for Final Fantasy 7 Remake is for Epic Games Store. Does this mean that the Remake will only be release on EGS? We can’t say anything for sure however, in the coming days, we might get an official announcement from Square Enix.

As you may already know, Square Enix has chosen the episodic approach for Final Fantasy VII Remake. After the Intermission episode and Yuffie DLC, fans are now waiting for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2. Based on some reports, Part 2 for FF7 Remake shouldn’t be expected atleast until 2022. However, producer Yoshinori Kitase has assured fans that the development of the next part is going smooth and they will see it in action when it’s ready.

The release of Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC will definitely be a pleasant announcement for many fans. The game has already been a great success of PlayStation platforms with millions of units of the game already sold on both PS4 and PS5. If the game does arrive on PC, Square Enix can surely expect to add more millions in those stats.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is now available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.