Here’s How Forza 5 Performance Mode Works On Xbox Series

One of the many different reveals that came out over the past few days of E3 was Microsoft unveiling Forza Horizon 5, the latest entry in its tried and true racing franchise. Creative Director Mike Brown recently went onto Twitter to give more info about the Forza 5 performance mode as well.

The tweet was in response to a person who asked how the game performs on the Xbox Series X and Series S, specifically what its resolution would be to balance out the framerate. Brown responded by saying that the game’s performance mode would give players 4k resolution at 60 frames per second on the Series X, and 1080p at 60 frames per second on the Series S.

Even with the Xbox Series S and its more economical design, the fact that Forza Horizon 5 is able to run at such a solid pace in performance mode is another pointer to the sheer power of the Xbox Series X as a console.

Exactly what will be downgraded for any other graphics modes in the game aside from the Forza 5 performance mode, however, is still a mystery. Along with that, there’s no indication of what will be downgraded on the Series S in order to have that console also be able to run the game at 60 frames per second.

Many racing games already have stellar visuals to better show off not just the cars that the game focuses around, but also the environments that they take place in. Forza Horizon 5 will be taking place in Mexico, and will be the biggest Forza Horizon game yet.

We already saw what the Forza 5 performance mode would probably look like during Microsoft’s E3 conference, and it looked very good, with forests, water effects, and animals all being part of the open-world gameplay. If all of that still looks good when the game releases on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC on November 9.