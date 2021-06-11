In this Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Weiss Boss Guide, we will discuss everything there is to know about the Weiss boss in FF 7 Remake INTERmission DLC. We will talk about his strengths and appearance. We will also cover the tips and tricks of defeating Weiss in the secret fight.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade Weiss Boss

Weiss is an extremely powerful antagonist in Final Fantasy 7 Remake. He has a pair of gun blades as his main weapons. He is very sadistic in nature and loves to hurt people. Killing is like a hobby of his. His bond with his brother is very strong.

He has a muscular build with white spiky hair that comes down to his shoulders. He wears a white overcoat over his bare body along with white pants.

To unlock your fight with Weiss in FF7 Remake Intergrade, you will have to finish the main story of the game. Only then will Weiss in Combat Simulator will be unlocked.

How to Defeat Weiss in FF7 Remake INTERmission

You have to be in hard mode in order to fight him. The whole fight is extremely hard and it is very difficult to defeat him.

You will need to dodge and get out of his way very often in order to avoid damage. His attacks are very fast and if you don’t react quickly, he will take you out very easily. You have to build your characters up as much as possible in order to stand a chance.

Only with fully maxed out characters, you would be able to take Weiss in Final Fantasy 7 Remake INTERmission out. Keep switching between your three characters to attack him with different attacks.

Wait out Weiss’ Combos

The best time to cause damage is when he is done with his combo attacks. There is a little window when he will stand still, and be vulnerable to attacks.

Use Magnifiers for your Healer

Press B continuously to keep attacking and make sure that your healer has a magnifier attached to whatever healing item they are using. Follow all of these tips and it would be much easier to take him out.

Don’t worry about Losing

However, you might not be able to defeat him in the end, because he is The Immaculate One. But this is just a training exercise with an augmented version of Weiss made even stronger than his previous self, so losing in this fight does not have any real consequences in the game.