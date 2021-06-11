Age Of Empires 4 Will Get Mods In “Early 2022”

The new Age of Empires 4 will apparently receive support for mods and player-generated content sometime after release.

According to an updated Steam listing from earlier today (via Reddit) which was then taken down afterwards, Age of Empires 4 still intends to release somewhere in fall 2021 as previously scheduled. However, support for modding will be added post-release through a free update.

“Customize your game with mods – available in early 2022, play how you want with user-generated content tools for custom games,” read the now deleted listing but which should be coming back online soon.

The updated Steam listing also noted that players will be able to “jump online to compete, cooperate, or spectate” with up to seven friends in both player-versus-player and player-versus-environment multiplayer modes.

It was already known that Age of Empires 4 will launch with eight civilizations, only four of which have so far been revealed: the English, the Mongols, the Chinese, and the Delhi Sultanate. The updated Steam listing further added “four distinct campaigns with 35 missions that span across 500 years of history from the Dark Ages up to the Renaissance.” Joan of Arc and Genghis Khan were two notable figures who were referenced in some of the attached screenshots.

The leaked listing (of sorts) arrives ahead of Microsoft’s press briefing at the all-digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this weekend. Microsoft will be bringing a number of games to E3 2021 and as such, Age of Empires 4 will be making a special appearance. Fans can keep their fingers crossed to see a new civilization get revealed.

Age of Empires 4 was officially announced in 2017 but in name alone. The new installment in the acclaimed real-time strategy franchise then received a proper reveal back in 2019 and from the looks of it will finally be seeing the light of day around the 2021 holiday season on PC.