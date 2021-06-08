Insomniac Teases Sunset Overdrive Port With Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will soon be releasing for PlayStation 5 and as part of a new cross-marketing campaign, developer Insomniac Games and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment have made sure to include Sunset Overdrive.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Insomniac Games shared a series of images where Ratchet opens a dimensional rift into other game franchises. One of them in particular featuring Fizzie from Sunset Overdrive, the gigantic blimp which players have to defeat during their progression.

Sunset Overdrive was however not alone. The cross-marketing campaign of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also included Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. There may as well be more franchises inbound. The obvious difference being that Fizzie and his shenanigans have remained exclusive to Xbox consoles while the rest are PlayStation-exclusive.

Sunset Overdrive was developed by Insomniac Games and published by Microsoft for Xbox One back in 2014. The game was then ported to PC in 2018. Insomniac Games owns rights to the intellectual property but Microsoft is believed or at least was believed at the time to own publishing rights.

Incidentally, Sony registered a trademark for Sunset Overdrive last month, which came roughly a couple of years after Insomniac Games was acquired as a first-party PlayStation studio in 2019. Insomniac Games has also been candid about being willing to work on a potential sequel if given the opportunity.

That trademark and the recent cross-marketing campaign have convinced some fans of a potential PlayStation release in the near future. If a remastered Sunset Overdrive is really releasing for PlayStation 5, Sony might be making the announcement at Summer Games Fest 2021 which kicks off in a couple of days just before the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.