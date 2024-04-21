Black Ops: How to Turn on the Power in Call of the Dead

The first step to completing the Call of the Dead Easter Egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops is to turn on the power. You are instructed to do so after you meet the Original Characters.

It’s dark in the room, and they require light to give you further instructions. But, turning on the power isn’t really an easy task if you are clueless. Therefore, we’re here to guide you on how you can illuminate the entire map in Call of the Dead.

How to turn on the power in Call of the Dead

Compared to other maps in Call of Duty: Black Ops, turning the power on in Call of the Dead is a relatively simple process. While in other maps, especially the ones in the later versions like Black Ops 3, players have to go through many different steps and a lot of effort to bring the lights on.

In Call of the Dead, turning on the power is as simple as flipping a switch. The only trouble you will have to go through is to find the Power Switch, but we’re here to help you out with that.

Before starting on your journey, make sure that you stack up around 2750 points. You will need these points to open up all the doors/debris to the Power Switch from the spawn. It is located in a small room at the uppermost level of the wrecked ship.

From the spawn, take a right across the bridge and clear the Debris (750 points). Then, make your way over to the large ship. Once on the deck, move forward and take a left up the stairs, clearing the Debris (1250 points).

Once at the upper level, move to the back of the room and enter through any one of the doors. Take the stairs in this room to the upper level. Next, take a left around the stairs and open the door of this last room for 750 points.

This is the ship’s control room. Upon entering the room, you will find a control panel with several lights and switches, and a lever right next to it. All you have to do is approach this lever and interact with it to turn the power on for the map.