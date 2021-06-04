Frontier Might Be Working On A New Jurassic Park Game

There might be a new Jurassic Park game in development and which could possibly be announced as early as next week.

Taking to Twitter (via PureXbox) earlier today, the official accounts of both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: The Game began teasing something new.

Jurassic World for starters shared an image of a dinosaur peeking through foliage which fans believe to be rendered in the Cobra engine used by developer Frontier Developments for Jurassic World Evolution. Jurassic World: The Game made sure to reply beneath the image as a way to add more fuel to the fire.

👀👀👀 — Jurassic World: The Game (@JWorldTheGame) June 3, 2021

Take note that the Summer Game Fest 2021 next week will be featuring Frontier Developments as well as actor Jeff Goldblum from the Jurassic Park movies and who lent his voice to Jurassic World Evolution. That and how host Geoff Keighley shared a Goldblum GIF earlier today to further ask fans to be ready.

While it still could be nothing, the series of teasers (clues) does appear to be nodding at a new Jurassic Park game by Frontier Developments. The developer most recently released the Odyssey expansion for Elite Dangerous, and is currently known to be working on an unnamed Formula One management game and an unnamed Age of Sigmar strategy game.

Summer Game Fest 2021 takes place on June 10. E3 2021 follows on June 12 with Steam Next Fest on June 16. Fans have to only wait another week to know for certain if there really is a new Jurassic Park game in the pipelines.

Jurassic World Evolution in the meanwhile remains as the only option for fans of the franchise. The game features construction and management gameplay and where players are tasked to construct-manage their own dinosaur park.