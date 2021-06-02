Techland Reveals Dying Light 2 Difficulty Settings

A recent Twitch interview with Techland’s lead game designer Tymon Smektala has revealed that there will be at least three different Dying Light 2 difficulty settings in the game, which he went into detail in via short explanations. Each of the modes is tailored towards a certain kind of gamer, too.

To start off with, there’s “Basic” difficulty, which is the most accessible one. Serving as the game’s sort of “easy” mode, if you’ve never played a Dying Light game before or aren’t that much of a gamer, Basic mode will let you experience the most of what the game has to offer as well as letting you play through the story easily.

The next game, “Difficult”, is seen as the “ideal” setting, especially since its internal nickname is “Harran Survivors Mode.” A game mode intended for players who know the ins and outs of Dying Light and completed the first game, Difficult mode gives the game an extra challenge intended for those who want it.

The last of the Dying Light 2 difficulty settings is the “Nightrunner” mode, which is of course the most difficult of the levels. According to Smektala, the mode is more immersive and realistic, featuring a reduced HUD, and making it more difficult for you to fight enemies and heal yourself.

While Nightrunner mode doesn’t get into the territory of a full-on survival mode, it does provide a good bit of challenge for people who want more of it in their games. Considering how the game could already be seen as pretty difficult already with its nighttime dangers and all the zombies, and bigger than ever with its map, even Dying Light veterans might have issues with it.

Dying Light 2 is supposed to be releasing on December 7 of this year for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC, so despite how long it’s taken to get to this point, we don’t have much longer to wait.