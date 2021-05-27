There are two tribe options to align with at the start of Biomutant, the Jagni or Myriad. The Myriad is the more peaceful tribe, while the Jagni is more violent. Talking to the Sifus of each tribe allows you to join their respective ranks. We will be showing you how to change Tribes in Biomutant in this guide.

How to Change Tribes in Biomutant

The Tribe choice is available to you early on in the game. Right after you finish the tutorial phase of the game. If you are in New Game+ you get the option to select from one of the six total tribes in the game.

Jagnis allows you to collect Dark Aura points, and it will unlock dark PSI Powers. While the Myriads allow you to farm Light Aura points quicker, and you will get access to Myriad Tribe Boomerang. Each tribe brings with its own unique weapons, armor, and other benefits.

How do Tribes Affect your world

There isn’t much change to how the story plays out, in the game, except for the ending. The Myriad wants to unite all of the tribes, defeat the Worldeaters, and save the tree of life, while the Jagni tribe wants to subdue or destroy the other tribes and destroy the tree of life.

Even if you choose Jagni you can still shift your aura to the light side, by doing morally good actions, the same is true for Dark Aura in the Myriad tribe. You still have a lot of creative choices in your character, some levels may change slightly though, and of course the ending.

Changing Tribes in Biomutant

Not impressed with or have seen all one tribe has to offer, or want to just mix things up a little and switch to the gameplay of the other tribe. Because each tribe’s gameplay is incredibly unique. Then we have some good news you can change your allegiance to any of the two tribes you want.

No matter what tribe you are allied with you can roam around the lands of the other, they welcome you into their arms and want you to join them. Talking to the Sifu is still your way in.

The only drawback is that once you select a tribe a second time that is it for you, and you have locked down the option to change tribes forever. Well, if you were considering changing tribes just for their items then it is interesting to note that you can get them anyway, just take them by brute force from the other tribe, by defeating them in battles.