Biomutant Gear Crafting Guide

In this Biomutant Crafting guide, we’ll explain how you can craft the most defensive armor and the most offensive weapon in Biomutant.

Biomutant Crafting

Biomutant puts you amidst one of the most artful and mesmerizing worlds any RPG game has ever seen. You get to evolve your character and fight intense battles that could make your fists sweat. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, you get to craft your own weapon and armor as well.

All of this adds up to a very interactive gaming experience that is worth a try. Therefore, without any further ado let’s jump right into it and start crafting armors and weapons to help you make the best out of your Biomutant gameplay.

Biomutant Armor Crafting

Each armor in Biomutant comprises of head, face, torso, right shoulder, left shoulder, back, and legs. Each of these armor components can be modified and upgraded except back and face armor.

This seems like a hard-luck, but you can always opt for an armor that already has a good back and face armor. But where to find the perfect armor?

To get the best armor available in Biomutant, you can search for it at the vendor stalls or find them for free in loot boxes. Having a better loot chance will improve your chances of scoring a better armor.

Armors with a better rarity rating will offer better protection. This rarity of the armor can be improved by increasing its quality and material. Therefore, you can either search for high rarity armor or upgrade an existing armor for better protection.

However, having an OP armor does not always mean you can immediately equip it and start flexing. You have to be at a certain level to equip certain armors. However, this is not always the case.

To beef up the armor, you can add add-ons to it from the crafting menu, and the quality of the armor can be improved at the Gearware Bench.

Finally, you’ll have to make a choice of which armor you wish to modify and upgrade. To avoid wasting resources on the wrong armor, hang on to any upgrades or add-ons that you find and take your time to learn more about different armor pieces before going all in.

Biomutant Weapon Crafting

Biomutant weapons crafting offers slightly more creativity than armor crafting. The only weapons that can be modified or upgraded are the regular weapons, whereas there’s nothing you can do to improve the performance of the unique weapons.

Similar to armor crafting, you’ll get add-on slots for each weapon. Also, be careful while selecting perks and make sure they complement the weapon you’re carrying.

Similar to armors, weapons are also differentiated based on their rarity, and again, rarity can be improved by improving the material quality of the weapons.

Melee weapons are crafted using a handle and a base type. Ranged weapons can be crafted using a base type, a grip, and a muzzle.

Once a basic weapon has been crafted in the crafting menu, you can get to upgrading it as much as you like.