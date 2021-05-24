Far Cry 6 Gameplay Reveal Reportedly Coming This Week

The new Far Cry 6 appears to be getting ready for its much-awaited reveal in the coming few days.

According to YouTube channel NEXTGEN earlier today, an anonymous “industry insider” has confirmed Far Cry 6 to be ending its embargo on May 28, 2021.

While an official announcement remains to be made by publisher Ubisoft, fans are being told to expect a new reveal trailer by the weekend and which will be followed by an increased social media presence where online creators and influencers will proceed to share new details including a lot gameplay footage.

There is naturally no way to confirm if Far Cry 6 has really been pegged down to end its embargo in the coming days, but fans at most can pick up a trail of breadcrumbs. Ubisoft-focused YouTuber JorRaptor for example has claimed a new Far Cry-related announcement to be inbound. That and how official Far Cry social media accounts have started posting promotional material.

Far Cry 6 has been maintaining radio silence for a while now since its original announcement nearly a year ago. Ubisoft has not shared any meaty details except that the game was originally slated to release in early 2021 but due to delays resulting from the worldwide pandemic will now be releasing somewhere before March 31, 2022.

The sixth mainline installment will mark the debut of the franchise on the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles and that too with Breaking Bad actor Giancarlo Esposito as the antagonist dictator Antón Castillo on a fictional island called Yara which Ubisoft claims to be the largest setting in the franchise to date.

Far Cry 6 will run in 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Whether that will be native or upscaled remains to be confirmed. Ubisoft has however confirmed that those who purchase the game on either PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be offered a free upgrade onto their respective next-generation console.