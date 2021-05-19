AC Valhalla’s new DLC, Wrath of Druids, brings Ciara, a new character for players to romance. This guide will let you know how you romance Ciara in Assassins Creed Valhalla by highlighting the correct choices you’ll need to make.

How to Romance Ciara in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ciara is a redhead poetess who you first encounter in Dublin Market. As you progress through the DLC, you will encounter her again and can romance her later on.

To successfully romance her, you need to make correct choices at two different points in the game. Both the choices are extremely blatant, and if you have played the DLC, it’s almost impossible that you missed these.

First Choice

The first choice in dialogues presents itself in the quest “Foothold in Connacht.” talking to Ciara in the mission is one of the main objectives, so you can’t miss it.

When talking to Ciara, you will get the option “I’d like to get to know you better.” this dialogue choice also has a little heart next to it, making it extremely obvious.

The rest of the conversation plays out straight and you can just carry on however you like. Complete the mission and progress with the main questline.

Second Choice

The second choice presents itself in the quest “Into the Frog.” here, again, you will be talking to Ciara, and it is again, an objective meaning you cannot miss it.

When you meet Ciara, she goes off skinny dipping under the waterfall in the river. When talking to her at this point, you will get the dialogue option “I would like to be close to you.”. Again, a very obvious choice. Chose this option and your character will enter the water with Ciara.

Ciara is mostly a fling. You cannot take her to Ravensthorpe with you, meaning you will have to leave the beautiful redhead poetess behind.

This is all we have on how to romance Ciara Romance in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.