Our Days Gone Endings Guide details all the endings in Days Gone, going over what they are and how to unlock them.

Days Gone Endings

There are four endings, in total, in Days Gone; three normal and one secret. To get each one of them, you’ll need to come out on top of a certain storyline mission.

So, let’s go ahead and take a look at them!

Normal Endings

Deacon and Sarah Ending

Complete the For an Outlaw Biker Story mission to unlock this ending. You’ll see Deacon rescuing Sarah from Wizard’s Island.

Iron Mike Ending

Complete the For the Benefit of Others Story mission to unlock this ending. This ending will see Deacon, Rikki, and Addison visit Iron Mike’s tomb.

Lisa Ending

Complete the I’m Not a Ripper Story mission to unlock this ending. It will show Deacon saving Lisa and letting her enter the camp.

The Secret Ending

O’Brian Secret Ending

Unlocking the secret ending is much more complex than the normal ones as first, you’ll need to finish everything there is to finish in Days Gone.

It means clearing out every Freakers Horde, all of the Ambush Camps, obtaining all the IPCA tech, etc. Having done that, overcome the final battle of the game and let the credits roll. Once that happens, you’ll find yourself back in the world to finish anything that you may have missed.

Now, you have to keep yourself occupied until the NERO scientist O’Brian contacts you for a meet-up; do side missions, or obtain any collectible you haven’t already.

After O’Brian calls, a new mission, “There’s Nothing You Can Do” will start at the Old Pioneer Cemetery.

When you complete that mission, you’ll unlock the secret ending that will see O’Brian revealing his and NERO’s secret to Deacon. Unfortunately, it doesn’t contain any hint of Days Gone 2.

Anyhow, as a reward, the crafting recipe for a secret weapon will be unlocked that uses all the IPCA Tech you’ve been gathering. There will also be the addition of a custom Finding NERO design to the skins for your bike.

You’ll also see the percentage completion of the game. You don’t need to make it 100% as it is tied to other activities as well.