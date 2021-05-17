In this Mass Effect Companion Romance guide, we’ll get you up to speed with the romance system of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, including how it works and how to romance each character in the first game of the trilogy.

Mass Effect Companion Romance

Understanding the romance options in Mass Effect is mandatory to enhance your roleplaying experience of the game. Currently, there are four romance options; three main and one other.

Successfully initiation and completing at least one romance arc grants you the Paramour Trophy.

There are a couple of general romance rules that work with each character. One, speak with the desired character as often as possible. And two, stay positive with the squad members at all times, choosing Paragon options when prompted.

Moving on, below, we’ve detailed the choices that you need to make to pursue each of the available romance options in ME 1. So, let’s take a look at them!

There are three main romance options available in the first game in ME Legendary Edition: Ashley Williams, Kaidan Alenko, and Liara T’Soni. Remember that you can pursue only one main romance at a given time.

How to Romance Ashley Williams



Ashley Williams can be romanced only by the male Shepard. Here are the choices that you need to make in order to romance this squad member.

Once the prologue ends, you’ll find yourself in a medical room with Ashley Williams at your bedside. Reassure her, and once you’ve dealt with Captain Anderson, speak with her again outside.

Once you finish a primary mission on Feros, Noveria, or Therum, discuss the mission with Asley Williams to build a relationship with her.

If you happen to speak to Liara T’Soni when she joins the crew, tell her that your relationship with Ashley Williams is strictly professional. Otherwise, your relationship with Ashley will end.

If you’re trying to romance both Ashley and Liara, at a certain point, both of them will confront you and ask you to choose between them. Needless to say, pick Ashley to go forward with the relationship.

During the Virmire: Assault mission, when you’re presented with a choice of either to save Ashley Williams or Kaidan Alenko, save the former to continue the romance arc with Ashley.

After the Virmire: Assault mission, when you’re back on the Normandy, continue on Paragon conversation paths with Ashley Williams.

During the final missions, Ashley Williams will visit your private quarters. If you’d have Paragon options before, the relationship will conclude with a romance cutscene. On the contrary, if you went with the Renegade options, there won’t be an intimate cutscene, but the relationship will move on to the next game.

Kaidan Alenko



Kaidan Alenko can only be romanced by a female Shepard. Here is what you need to do to trigger romance with this squad member:

Once the prologue ends, you’ll find yourself in a medical room with Kaidan Alenko at your bedside. Reassure him, and once you’ve dealt with Captain Anderson, speak with him again outside.

Once you finish a primary mission on Feros, Noveria, or Therum, discuss the mission with Kaidan to build a relationship with him.

If you happen to speak to Liara T’Soni when she becomes part of the crew, tell Kaidan that your relationship with Liara is strictly professional. Otherwise, your relationship with Kaidan will end.

If you’re pursuing both Kaidan and Liara, at a certain point, both of them will confront you after a debriefing and ask you to choose between them. Pick Kaidan to go forward with the relationship.

During the Virmire: Assault mission, when presented with the choice to save either Ashley Williams or Kaidan Alenko, save Kaiden. Else, the relationship with him will inevitably end.

After the Virmire: Assault mission, when you’re back on the Normandy, continue on Paragon conversation paths with Kaiden.

As the first game nears its conclusion, Kaidan will pay you a visit in your quarters. If you’d have selected Paragon options, the relationship will come to an end with a romance cutscene. As for choosing the Renegade options goes, Kaidan will leave, but the relationship with him will continue to the next game.

Romancing Liara T’Soni



This Companion can be romanced by both male and female Shepard. Here’s what you need to do:

Talk to Liara T’Soni after she has joined your crew. If asked by Ashley Williams / Kaidan Alenko, tell them you’re into Liara.

If you’re pursuing both Kaiden / Ashley and Liara, at a certain point, both of them will confront you after a debriefing and ask you to choose between them. Pick Kaiden to go forward with the relationship.

After the Virmire: Assault mission, when you’re back on the Normandy, continue on Paragon conversation paths with Liara.

As the first game nears its conclusion, Liara will pay you a visit in your personal quarters. If you’d have selected Paragon options, the relationship will reach completion with a romance cutscene. As far as choosing the Renegade options goes, Liara will leave, but the relationship with her will continue to the next game.

Sha’ira (asari consort)



Sha’ira is the other romance option apart from the main ones. Romancing this character won’t affect your main romance choice.