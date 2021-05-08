In this guide, we will tell you How to Get Moreau’s Hidden Weapon in Resident Evil Village. This is easily one of the strongest weapons you can lay your hands on in RE Village, and we will be helping you find it with little to no effort.

Resident Evil Village Moreau’s Hidden Weapon Location

Moreau’s Secret Weapon, the M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum Revolver is very powerful and will only be available once you defeat Moreau and go back to the village. Therefore, you have to make sure that you collect the crank before the boss battle with Moreau, as you will need that crank to obtain the M1851.

Once you defeat Moreau and go back to the village, certain parts of the village will now be accessible to you. One such area contains Moreau’s Hidden Weapon, so once you are outside after defeating Moreau, head East and use the crank on the metal door to open it.

After opening the door, take the higher path on the right and break the vase to get some ammo. Then cross the bridge and turn left to collect a Mermaid Ball from the shrine.

Now you need to keep heading in the same direction until you reach a house that used to be Moreau’s. We will mark the exact house below,

The door will be locked from the inside, so you need to head to the back of the house and enter through the broken section of the brick wall. Kill the monster inside the house and open the small chest on the table to collect the M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum Revolver.

You can kill all the monsters in this area of RE 8 Village and walk around to loot any ammo or other collectibles before heading back to your main quest marker.