How to Make Money Fast in Resident Evil Village

The currency for Resident Evil 8 Village is Lei, and it’s important for buying weapons, upgrades, ammo, and other items at Duke’s Emporium, a shop in the game. In this guide, we’ll cover all the money farming methods you can use in Resident Evil 8 Village to be swimming in Lei in no time!

Resident Evil Village Money Farming

Often, you’ll be asking yourself, how do I get more Lei? Well, there are different methods you can use to farm Lei in RE8 Village. Below we have mentioned all the money farming methods and tips to make you rich in RE Village in no time.

Animal Hunting

One of the methods of farming lei is hunting. In this game, you will find different animals like chickens, pigs, sheep, etc. You can use the weapons you have for killing these animals, and after that, you can sell their meat at the Duke’s Emporium for Lei.

You have to be very accurate while hunting these animals since the ammo is also expensive, so you don’t want to spend more than you are earning.

Breakable Objects

While going through the village, you will find different breakable objects. You can break these boxes, and you may find Lei or other useful items.

All the boxes are not breakable, so you have to try your luck on different items which look to be breakable.

Searching Furniture

You will also find furniture like dressers whose drawers can be searched to find different useful items which you can take to the Duke’s Shop. Unfortunately, all the furniture is not interactable, so you have to check them all to find whose drawers you can open and find the treasure.

Laying in the Environment

You can sometimes find the Lei just lei-ing around (get it?) in the environment. You can easily just grab it and go.

Dropped by Enemies

You can also farm this currency by defeating the different enemies you are going to encounter throughout the game. Defeating enemies drops around 150-300 Lei, which is not too much, but it is better than nothing.

You can beat more enemies to farm more money. When you encounter some enemy in the game, you have to beat it, and it will drop the loot.

But you have to remember that it is not guaranteed that every enemy will drop this currency. Some of them might not drop this currency, so you have to beat any enemy you found for more chances of farming lei.

Selling Treasure

You’ll be able to sell the various treasure items that you come across in the game to earn a hefty chunk of Lei. However, don’t be too hasty in selling them all, as some are combinable treasures to give you a large lump sum when you sell the completed piece.