Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered Will Be PS5 Timed Exclusive

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered will apparently be following in the footsteps of the first two remastered Modern Warfare games.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, Call of Duty leaker MW2 OG claimed that publisher Activision will be releasing Modern Warfare 3 Remastered later this year which means that an announcement should be inbound in the coming months.

The insider furthermore claimed that Modern Warfare 3 Remastered will only include the single-player campaign and that Sony Interactive Entertainment has managed to bag a one-month timed exclusivity agreement for PlayStation 5.

Worded this a bit weird So, it was originally set for Q2 of this year under a deal with PlayStation, but not sure if that’s still the case (date). Apparently it’s definitely still coming at some point this year — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) May 2, 2021

Provided that the source is accurate, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered was originally planned for release in the second quarter of 2021. It can only be reasoned that production challenges brought upon by COVID-19 pushed the release window forwarded into the latter part of the year. Whether Activision is still eying a release within 2021 though remains to be seen.

The timed exclusivity should not be surprising. Sony and Activision did the same with the recent release of Modern Warfare 2 Remastered last year. The game landed on PlayStation 4 before landing on Xbox One and PC a month later.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered though remains to be announced. Activision is also incidentally yet to announce a brand new Call of Duty installment for 2021 which leaks have so far said to be titled Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard and which remains in development by developer Sledgehammer Games for a tentative release around the 2021 holiday season.