STALKER 2 Is Going to Be An Xbox Exclusive for Atleast 3 Months

It’s been a while since STALKER 2 was announced. GSC game world went silent after its announcement and we still don’t know much about the game. But for now, an interesting leak has emerged that claims that STALKER 2 will stay exclusive for Xbox and PC for atleast 3 months.

In-case if you are wondering that from where does this image come from, this is actually a leaked document from Apple vs Epic Games lawsuit.

Moreover, GSC Game World has also revealed in an interview that currently, they have no plans to bring the game to PlayStation 5. So even if the console exclusivity is over, it could a very long time since we see STALKER 2 on PS5.

This is not the only thing that has been leaked recently related to Microsoft. It turns out that Microsoft has been planning a to reduce the 30% cut which has been pretty much a standard for all console platforms.

They recently announced the game share cut for PC games and now, it seems that they have plans to do this for consoles too. However, in a statement to The Verge, a Microsoft spokesperson has revealed that they have no plans right now to introduce any cuts for the console games.

Well, they might not have plans now, but who knows, in near future, we might receive an official announcement. And if Microsoft proceeds with such a bold move, that could be very alarming for the competitors, specially Sony Interactive Entertainment.

One important thing to note here is that for PC games share cut (now 12%), Microsoft will also ask for Streaming rights so that the games can be ensured for the release on xCloud and Gamepass services.