Halo Infinite Multiplayer Supports Cross-Play And Cross-Progression

Microsoft understands that multiplayer will be a defining experience for Halo Infinite. Hence, under the notion of “building communities around games, not devices,” players will be able to avail cross-play and cross-progression support when playing online across both PC and Xbox platforms.

For further clarification, an announcement made on Xbox Wire earlier today explains that players playing Halo Infinite multiplayer on PC (Microsoft Store and Steam) will be able to play with friends on Xbox One as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. All multiplayer progression earned including customization and stats will carry forth across all of the said platforms.

Supporting cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms is only the start. Microsoft wants Halo Infinite to be a premium experience by all accounts and that means highly desired PC-specific features. The new installment will hence release on PC with ultrawide and super ultrawide screen support, triple keybinds, advanced graphics options, and more.

For console owners, developer 343 Industries already confirmed last year that Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play on all Xbox consoles. There will be no need of an active Xbox Live subscription. The multiplayer will furthermore run in 120 frames per second on Xbox Series X.

Halo Infinite was originally planned to launch alongside Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S back in November 2020. However, early reactions to gameplay previews were negative and which convinced 343 Industries to return to the drawing board to muster up further polish and improvements.

As such, Halo Infinite looks much better now in recent shots. Microsoft will definitely be showing more of that during its press briefing at E3 2021 in the coming months, and keep the community updated until the game approaches its release in fall 2021.