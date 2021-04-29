Hogwarts Legacy’s Story And Characters Might Be Getting Rewritten

Hogwarts Legacy was originally given a tentative release window of 2021 before being delayed a few months back somewhere into 2022. The delay was naturally linked to production challenges birthed by the global pandemic but it now appears that there might be more to it than what meets the eye.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, industry analyst MauroNL pointed out that developer Avalanche Software has posted new job listings in the past few days, all of which suggest Hogwarts Legacy to be undergoing significant changes.

Avalanche Software is currently seeking a senior producer, a senior game writer, and an associate game writer. Take note that former senior producer Troy Leavitt left Avalanche Software last month following controversy brought upon by transphobic comments where he attacked “social justice” and feminism. His replacement was hence only a matter of time but seeking two full-time writers might possibly be because publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment wants to use the delay to asses damage control.

Hogwarts Legacy will reportedly allow players to create transgender characters. Avalanche Software could be rewriting parts of the narrative or story elements in general to add further support.

Hogwarts Legacy has been dealing with concerns ever since its announcement. The transphobic and controversial beliefs of author J.K. Rowling made some fans try push everyone to boycott the game in protest. The said concerns actually saw Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment President David Haddad state that Rowling is “entitled to express her personal opinion on social media.”

She however was never involved in the making of the game. The story itself was written from scratch as well and was not penned by Rowling. However, since she owns rights to the Harry Potter franchise, she will likely be paid for the use of her intellectual property, which is something fans are not too keen about.

Hogwarts Legacy remains in active development for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.