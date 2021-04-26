Forza Horizon 5 Rumored For E3 2021, Setting’s Not Japan

Forza Horizon 5, which incidentally remains to be announced, will allegedly not take place in Japan as suggested previously.

Taking to ResetEra last week, Microsoft insider Klobrille stated that Microsoft will be bringing Forza Horizon 5 to its press briefing during the reimagined all-digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) iteration in the coming months.

Furthermore, while the source might have an idea about the location, he was only willing to mention that Fora Horizon 5 will not be gracing Japan.

That being said, he was clear on the matter that racing fans should still take the information with a grain of salt, and that the final location will be confirmed when the game gets revealed at E3 2021.

Forza Horizon 5 has already been reported to be releasing within 2021 and well before the new Forza Motorsport game which has already been announced. Microsoft may as well use E3 2021 to showcase both upcoming racing games for its Xbox Series X player-base.

Forza Horizon 5 is not alone though. Microsoft will reportedly be bringing many other heavyweights to its E3 2021 briefing such as Halo Infinite, Age of Empires 4, and Starfield. There have also been word that developer Playground Games has been busy preparing a Fable 4 reveal for E3 2021 as well.

Provided that Microsoft plans to release Forza Horizon 5 around fall 2021, the new Forza Motorsport must then have been pushed ahead somewhere into 2022.

The last Forza Horizon 4 installment was released back in October 2018 for Xbox One and PC before an enhanced version for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S surfaced in November 2020. The game now supports 60 frames per second at 4K resolution on either of two new Xbox consoles. Forza Horizon 5 should hence match those same performance metrics and more.