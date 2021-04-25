Nier Replicant features a lot of weapons that you can get your hands on as you progress through the game. This NieR Replicant Best Weapons guide will help you find all the best weapons easily and further help you understand how these can be upgraded over the course of your playthroughs the game.
NieR Replicant Best Weapons
There are three main types of weapons in NieR Replicant: One-handed Swords, Two-handed Swords and Spears. Initially, you will only have access to one-handed swords, but as you progress, the other options will become available too.
The first default weapon will upgrade on its own but the rest of the weapons will have to be given to Two Brothers Weaponry outside Junk Heap. You’ll have to pay a fixed price to get your weapon upgraded with improved stats. The stats include Attack, Magic Power and Weight.
Below we have compiled every weapon found in NieR Replicant remake followed by the weapon locations and their information for each upgrade level.
One Headed Swords
Nameless Blade
This is the default starting weapon and is acquired after completing the Prologue. Over the course of time, it can be upgraded to the following levels
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|100
|10%
|Light
|N/A
|2
|112
|10%
|Light
|Titanium Alloy x3
|3
|152
|20%
|Light
|Titanium Alloy x2, Stripped Bolt x10, Broken Arm x3
|4
|204
|30%
|Light
|Titanium Alloy x2, Dented Metal Bat x1, Simple Machine x1
Lily Leaf Sword
Can be purchased from the Village Blacksmith store for 2400 gold and subsequently it can be upgraded as well. The various levels are
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|123
|20%
|Light
|N/A
|2
|146
|30%
|Moderate
|Titanium Alloy x3
|3
|187
|40%
|Moderate
|Titanium Alloy x2, Broken Antenna x7, Large Gear x1
|4
|250
|60%
|Heavy
|Titanium Alloy x2, Forlorn Necklace x2, Pyrite x1
Nirvana Dagger
Can be acquired if you inspect the box in the Lost Shrine when you are near the staircase, afterward upgrade it as
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|106
|0%
|Moderate
|N/A
|2
|125
|10%
|Moderate
|Titanium Alloy x1, Rusty Kitchen Knife x2
|3
|160
|20%
|Moderate
|Titanium Alloy x1, Broken Arm x3, Gold Ore x2
|4
|213
|40%
|Moderate
|Titanium Alloy x1, Mysterious Switch x3, Pyrite x1
Moonrise
After you save the guard in the southern plains, he will give this weapon to you as a gift. You can then upgrade it as follows
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|109
|10%
|Moderate
|N/A
|2
|128
|10%
|Moderate
|Titanium Alloy x1, Broken Saw x1
|3
|165
|20%
|Moderate
|Titanium Alloy x1, Broken Lens x1, Broken Saw x1
|4
|217
|40%
|Moderate
|Titanium Alloy x1, Rusty Kitchen Knife x2, Pyrite x1
Rebirth
After the Barren Temple quest, the prince of Façade will gift you this weapon. Subsequently, this weapon can be upgraded as well. The levels are
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|115
|10%
|Very light
|N/A
|2
|132
|10%
|Very light
|Iron Ore x10, Twisted Ring x1
|3
|169
|20%
|Very light
|Iron Ore x10, Large Gear x1, Broken Battery x1
|4
|221
|40%
|Very light
|Iron Ore x10, Broken Wristwatch x3, Amber x1
Earth Wyrm’s Claw
When you are in Façade, you can purchase this weapon by paying a wholesome price of 8400 Gold. Subsequently, you can upgrade it as follows
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|142
|30%
|Very heavy
|N/A
|2
|163
|40%
|Very heavy
|Iron Ore x 8, Scorpion Claw x 10
|3
|209
|50%
|Very heavy
|Iron Ore x 8, Clay x 3, Broken Pottery x 2
|4
|271
|60%
|Very heavy
|Iron Ore x10, Clay x15, Amber x1
Blade of Treachery
This weapon can be found in a box in the Haunted Manor just before you are about to engage in the boss fight. The upgrades available are
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|139
|20%
|Heavy
|N/A
|2
|179
|30%
|Heavy
|Copper Ore x10, Simple Machine x1
|3
|231
|40%
|Heavy
|Copper Ore x15, Machine Oil x2, Rusted Clump
|4
|255
|50%
|Heavy
|Copper Ore x20, Rusted Clump x1, Pyrite x1
Beastbane
This weapon can be purchased from the Village when you go to the Blacksmith Store by paying 16800 Gold. Upgrade it as
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|172
|40%
|Heavy
|N/A
|2
|221
|40%
|Heavy
|Iron Ore x12, Complex Machine x1
|3
|282
|60%
|Heavy
|Iron Ore x20, Complex Machine x1, Machine Oil x1
|4
|313
|70%
|Heavy
|Iron Ore x15, Pyrite x2, Crystal x1
Faith
There are two ways you can get this weapon, firstly, it is Gifted by the mayor of the Forest of Myth for freeing him along with two other residents from Deathdream and secondly it can also be purchased in the Aerie during Act 2.
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|147
|20%
|Very light
|N/A
|2
|189
|30%
|Light
|Silver Ore x3, Broken Antenna x30
|3
|240
|40%
|Light
|Silver Ore x5, Elaborate Machine x1, Natural Rubber x
|4
|266
|50%
|Moderate
|Silver Ore x4, Moldavite x1, Titanium Alloy x 4
Ancient Overlord
This sword is gifted by the king of Façade so you will not have to pay anything for it. But to upgrade it you will have to have the following materials
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|194
|30%
|Very light
|N/A
|2
|245
|50%
|Very light
|Silver Ore x4, Broken Motor x10
|3
|271
|50%
|Very light
|Silver Ore x6, Broken Wristwatch x3, Crystal x2
|4
|283
|50%
|Very light
|Silver Ore x6, Broken Wristwatch x3, Crystal x2
Phoenix Dagger
This weapon can be purchased in Seafront area. Once here, go to the Blacksmith store and pay 31200 Gold to get this weapon. Upgrades are
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|240
|50%
|Moderate
|N/A
|2
|300
|70%
|Moderate
|Silver Ore x6, Giant Egg x2
|3
|332
|70%
|Moderate
|Silver Ore x6, Eagle Egg x1, Broken Earring x2
|4
|346
|80%
|Moderate
|Silver Ore x6, Black Pearl x5, Amber x2
Labyrinth’s Whisper
This weapon will be obtained as a rewards from the guard after you complete the quest in The Bridge of Peril. Upgrade it as
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|112
|10%
|Very heavy
|N/A
|2
|128
|10%
|Very heavy
|Fluorite x1
|3
|147
|20%
|Very heavy
|Fluorite x2
|4
|313
|60%
|Very heavy
|Fluorite x3
Iron Pipe
Rewarded for finishing the quest A Magical Stone. Can also be acquired by finishing the game through ending B. it can further by upgraded as
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|179
|30%
|Light
|N/A
|2
|179
|30%
|Light
|Dented Metal Bat x5, Broken Arm x8
|3
|217
|40%
|Light
|Dented Metal Bat x8, Broken Arm x15, Rusty Bucket x10
|4
|266
|50%
|Light
|Dented Metal Bat x8, Broken Arm x20, Rusted Clump x5, Dented Metal Bat x8, Broken Arm x20, Rusted Clump x5
Fool’s Embrace (DLC)
This weapon is obtained as a Reward for completing the fourth level of the DLC’s first floor. Then you can upgrade it as follows
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|200
|30%
|Very heavy
|Damascus Steel x1
|2
|277
|50%
|Very heavy
|Damascus Steel x1
|3
|289
|60%
|Very heavy
|Damascus Steel x1
|4
|400
|80%
|Very heavy
|Damascus Steel x1
The best weapon in One-Handed sword would undoubtedly be the Phoenix Dagger. This weapon has a good base attack even at level one and once you progress through the game and obtained the required resources, you can upgrade it to use its full potential.
Two Handed Swords
Kusanagi
Automatically given to you at the Village in the beginning of Act 2. You can then upgrade it later on according to the table
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|295
|20%
|Light
|N/A
|2
|339
|30%
|Light
|Iron Ore x10
|3
|571
|30%
|Light
|Iron Ore x 18 Broken Battery x 4 Forlorn Necklace x1
|4
|659
|40%
|Light
|Iron Ore x 20 Broken Earring x1 Moldavite x1
Axe of Beheading
Purchased in the Village form the Blacksmith store for 19,200 gold. For upgrades you need to refer to the table
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|364
|40%
|Heavy
|N/A
|2
|418
|30%
|Heavy
|Copper Ore x10
|3
|700
|40%
|Heavy
|Copper Ore x15, Rusty Kitchen Knife x5, Subdued Bracelet x1
|4
|807
|40%
|Heavy
|Copper Ore x18, Stopped Clock x2, Meteorite x1
Fang of the Twins
Found in the Haunted Manor’s Laboratory in level one, inside of a box.
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|312
|20%
|Light
|N/A
|2
|358
|30%
|Moderate
|Silver Ore x3, Elaborate Machine x1
|3
|595
|40%
|Heavy
|Silver Ore x5, Broken Wristwatch x2 Stopped Clock x1
|4
|686
|50%
|Heavy
|Copper Ore x18, Stopped Clock x2, Meteorite x1
Vile Axe
Purchased at Seafront from the Blacksmith store for 21,600 gold. Can be upgraded as follows
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|384
|40%
|Moderate
|N/A
|2
|442
|30%
|Heavy
|Silver Ore x4, Simple Machine x1
|3
|729
|40%
|Heavy
|Silver Ore x8, Broken Lens x2, Twisted Ring x1
|4
|841
|50%
|Very heavy
|Silver Ore x12, Broken Saw x2, Amber x1
Beastlord
Found in the Lost Shrine when revisiting it before the boss fight.
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|329
|20%
|Heavy
|N/A
|2
|378
|30%
|Heavy
|Gold Ore x1, Complex Machine x1
|3
|620
|40%
|Heavy
|Gold Ore x1, Complex Machine x1, Machine Oil x1
|4
|715
|50%
|Heavy
|Gold Ore x3, Amber x1, Simple Machine x2
Iron Will
Gifted by Gideon at the two brothers weaponry (Act 2)
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|200
|0%
|Very light
|N/A
|2
|389
|30%
|Extra heavy
|Memory Alloy x1
|3
|633
|40%
|Extra heavy
|Memory Alloy x2, Rusted Clump x2, Dented Metal Bat x1
|4
|730
|50%
|Extra heavy
|Memory Alloy x3, Pyrite x1, Elaborate Machine x2
Phoenix Sword
Found in a box in the Shadow Lord’s castle, in the room where birds gave you the riddle
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|400
|30%
|Moderate
|N/A
|2
|646
|40%
|Moderate
|Gold Ore x2, Giant Egg x2
|3
|715
|50%
|Moderate
|Gold Ore x3, Eagle Egg x2, Complex Machine x1
|4
|760
|50%
|Moderate
|Gold Ore x4, Black Pearl x5, Moldavite x1
Labyrinth’s Song
Rewarded for completing the quest Disturbing the sleep of Kings.
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|223
|10%
|Very heavy
|N/A
|2
|257
|10%
|Very heavy
|Fluorite x1
|3
|295
|20%
|Very heavy
|Fluorite x2
|4
|860
|60%
|Very heavy
|Fluorite x3
Fool’s Lament (DLC)
Rewarded for beating the third level of the DLC’ second door.
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|400
|30%
|Very heavy
|N/A
|2
|730
|50%
|Very heavy
|Damascus Steel x1
|3
|760
|50%
|Very heavy
|Damascus Steel x1
|4
|999
|80%
|Very heavy
|Damascus Steel x1
In this category, once again the best weapon is The Phoenix Sword. With an impressive base attack level and considerably less weight, it will allow you to inflict more damage and still be able to maneuver a lot. Subsequently, you can upgrade it as well
Spears
Transience
You acquire this weapon automatically when you are at the Village in the beginning of Act 2. You can then upgrade it
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|221
|20%
|Light
|N/A
|2
|254
|30%
|Light
|Iron Ore x2
|3
|312
|40%
|Light
|Iron Ore x 2, Twisted Ring x3 Metal Piercing x1
|4
|368
|50%
|Light
|Iron Ore x4, Crystal x2 Pyrite x1
Spear of the Usurper
Purchased at Seafront from the Blacksmith store for 21,600 gold. This can be upgraded as well as follows
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|364
|40%
|Very light
|N/A
|2
|418
|50%
|Light
|Iron Ore x1
|3
|510
|60%
|Moderate
|Iron Ore x2, Large Gear x2 Subdued Bracelet x1
|4
|600
|70%
|Moderate
|Iron Ore x5, Broken Lens x2 Pyrite x1
The Devil Queen
When you revisit the lost shrine you will be able to find this weapon inside a box there, you can then upgrade it as well
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|234
|20%
|Moderate
|N/A
|2
|268
|30%
|Heavy
|Iron Ore x5, Crystal x3
|3
|325
|40%
|Heavy
|Iron Ore x10. Metal Piercing x2, Broken Motor x1
|4
|383
|50%
|Very heavy
|Iron Ore x13, Metal Piercing x1, Moldavite x1
Sunrise
Purchased at the Aerie are when you revisit it, from the Blacksmith store for 21,600 gold. Upgrade it as follows
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|384
|40%
|Moderate
|N/A
|2
|442
|50%
|Heavy
|Silver Ore x1, Large Gear x2
|3
|531
|60%
|Heavy
|Silver Ore x2, Rusty Kitchen Knife x2, Forlorn Necklace x1
|4
|625
|70%
|Very heavy
|Silver Ore x3, Subdued Bracelet x1, Pyrite x1
Beastcurse
This one is found in a box in the Junk Heap when revisiting it just before you are about to engage in the boss fight. The upgrades are
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|247
|20%
|Heavy
|N/A
|2
|284
|30%
|Heavy
|Silver Ore x1, Complex Machine x1
|3
|325
|40%
|Heavy
|Silver Ore x2, Complex Machine x1, Machine Oil x1
|4
|399
|50%
|Heavy
|Silver Ore x3, Moldavite x1, Elaborate Machine x1
Captain’s Holy Spear
Can be purchased in the Façade, when you revisit it, from the Blacksmith store. This will cost you 30,000 gold. To upgrade it, see the table
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|467
|50%
|Heavy
|N/A
|2
|553
|60%
|Heavy
|Silver Ore x2, Broken Wristwatch x2
|3
|652
|70%
|Very heavy
|Silver Ore x4, Mysterious Switch x3 Broken Earring x1
|4
|693
|70%
|Very heavy
|Silver Ore x4, Moldavite x1, Complex Machine x1
Dragoon Lance
Look for it in the box in the Shadow Lord’s castle just before you reach the spiral staircase, inside the box you can find it. Furthermore, you can upgrade it
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|300
|30%
|Moderate
|N/A
|2
|353
|40%
|Heavy
|Silver Ore x3, Pyrite x1
|3
|416
|50%
|Heavy
|Silver Ore x4, Pyrite x3, Pearl x1
|4
|442
|60%
|Very heavy
|Silver Ore x5, Meteorite x3, Simple Machine x3
Phoenix Spear
Can be purchased in the Façade, upon revisiting, from the Blacksmith store for 32,400 gold. To upgrade it see the table
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|490
|50%
|Moderate
|N/A
|2
|576
|60%
|Moderate
|Gold Ore x1, Giant Egg x2
|3
|679
|70%
|Moderate
|Gold Ore x2, Eagle Egg x1 Broken Wristwatch x1
|4
|721
|80%
|Moderate
|Gold Ore x3, Black Pearl x5, Moldavite x1
Labyrinth’s Shout
Obtained as a reward for completing the quest called The Damaged Map. Subsequently, it can be upgraded
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|168
|10%
|Very heavy
|N/A
|2
|192
|10%
|Very heavy
|Fluorite x1
|3
|221
|20%
|Very heavy
|Fluorite x2
|4
|460
|60%
|Very heavy
|Fluorite x3
Fool’s Accord (DLC)
Obtained as a reward for completing the fourth level of the DLC’s third door. Finally, you can upgrade it as well
|Level
|Attack
|Magic Power
|Weight
|Materials Required
|1
|300
|30%
|Moderate
|N/A
|2
|416
|50%
|Heavy
|Damascus Steel x1
|3
|433
|60%
|Heavy
|Damascus Steel x1
|4
|600
|80%
|Very heavy
|Damascus Steel x1
If we are to choose the best Spear then it would be the Phoenix Spear. With moderate weight and still highest base attack and magic attack, it surely outruns the other spears in terms of performance. Furthermore upon upgrading it will become extremely deadly yet stay moderate in weight.