Nier Replicant features a lot of weapons that you can get your hands on as you progress through the game. This NieR Replicant Best Weapons guide will help you find all the best weapons easily and further help you understand how these can be upgraded over the course of your playthroughs the game.

NieR Replicant Best Weapons

There are three main types of weapons in NieR Replicant: One-handed Swords, Two-handed Swords and Spears. Initially, you will only have access to one-handed swords, but as you progress, the other options will become available too.

The first default weapon will upgrade on its own but the rest of the weapons will have to be given to Two Brothers Weaponry outside Junk Heap. You’ll have to pay a fixed price to get your weapon upgraded with improved stats. The stats include Attack, Magic Power and Weight.

Below we have compiled every weapon found in NieR Replicant remake followed by the weapon locations and their information for each upgrade level.

One Headed Swords

Nameless Blade

This is the default starting weapon and is acquired after completing the Prologue. Over the course of time, it can be upgraded to the following levels

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 100 10% Light N/A 2 112 10% Light Titanium Alloy x3 3 152 20% Light Titanium Alloy x2, Stripped Bolt x10, Broken Arm x3 4 204 30% Light Titanium Alloy x2, Dented Metal Bat x1, Simple Machine x1

Lily Leaf Sword

Can be purchased from the Village Blacksmith store for 2400 gold and subsequently it can be upgraded as well. The various levels are

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 123 20% Light N/A 2 146 30% Moderate Titanium Alloy x3 3 187 40% Moderate Titanium Alloy x2, Broken Antenna x7, Large Gear x1 4 250 60% Heavy Titanium Alloy x2, Forlorn Necklace x2, Pyrite x1

Nirvana Dagger

Can be acquired if you inspect the box in the Lost Shrine when you are near the staircase, afterward upgrade it as

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 106 0% Moderate N/A 2 125 10% Moderate Titanium Alloy x1, Rusty Kitchen Knife x2 3 160 20% Moderate Titanium Alloy x1, Broken Arm x3, Gold Ore x2 4 213 40% Moderate Titanium Alloy x1, Mysterious Switch x3, Pyrite x1

Moonrise

After you save the guard in the southern plains, he will give this weapon to you as a gift. You can then upgrade it as follows

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 109 10% Moderate N/A 2 128 10% Moderate Titanium Alloy x1, Broken Saw x1 3 165 20% Moderate Titanium Alloy x1, Broken Lens x1, Broken Saw x1 4 217 40% Moderate Titanium Alloy x1, Rusty Kitchen Knife x2, Pyrite x1

Rebirth

After the Barren Temple quest, the prince of Façade will gift you this weapon. Subsequently, this weapon can be upgraded as well. The levels are

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 115 10% Very light N/A 2 132 10% Very light Iron Ore x10, Twisted Ring x1 3 169 20% Very light Iron Ore x10, Large Gear x1, Broken Battery x1 4 221 40% Very light Iron Ore x10, Broken Wristwatch x3, Amber x1

Earth Wyrm’s Claw

When you are in Façade, you can purchase this weapon by paying a wholesome price of 8400 Gold. Subsequently, you can upgrade it as follows

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 142 30% Very heavy N/A 2 163 40% Very heavy Iron Ore x 8, Scorpion Claw x 10 3 209 50% Very heavy Iron Ore x 8, Clay x 3, Broken Pottery x 2 4 271 60% Very heavy Iron Ore x10, Clay x15, Amber x1

Blade of Treachery

This weapon can be found in a box in the Haunted Manor just before you are about to engage in the boss fight. The upgrades available are

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 139 20% Heavy N/A 2 179 30% Heavy Copper Ore x10, Simple Machine x1 3 231 40% Heavy Copper Ore x15, Machine Oil x2, Rusted Clump 4 255 50% Heavy Copper Ore x20, Rusted Clump x1, Pyrite x1

Beastbane

This weapon can be purchased from the Village when you go to the Blacksmith Store by paying 16800 Gold. Upgrade it as

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 172 40% Heavy N/A 2 221 40% Heavy Iron Ore x12, Complex Machine x1 3 282 60% Heavy Iron Ore x20, Complex Machine x1, Machine Oil x1 4 313 70% Heavy Iron Ore x15, Pyrite x2, Crystal x1

Faith

There are two ways you can get this weapon, firstly, it is Gifted by the mayor of the Forest of Myth for freeing him along with two other residents from Deathdream and secondly it can also be purchased in the Aerie during Act 2.

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 147 20% Very light N/A 2 189 30% Light Silver Ore x3, Broken Antenna x30 3 240 40% Light Silver Ore x5, Elaborate Machine x1, Natural Rubber x 4 266 50% Moderate Silver Ore x4, Moldavite x1, Titanium Alloy x 4

Ancient Overlord

This sword is gifted by the king of Façade so you will not have to pay anything for it. But to upgrade it you will have to have the following materials

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 194 30% Very light N/A 2 245 50% Very light Silver Ore x4, Broken Motor x10 3 271 50% Very light Silver Ore x6, Broken Wristwatch x3, Crystal x2 4 283 50% Very light Silver Ore x6, Broken Wristwatch x3, Crystal x2

Phoenix Dagger

This weapon can be purchased in Seafront area. Once here, go to the Blacksmith store and pay 31200 Gold to get this weapon. Upgrades are

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 240 50% Moderate N/A 2 300 70% Moderate Silver Ore x6, Giant Egg x2 3 332 70% Moderate Silver Ore x6, Eagle Egg x1, Broken Earring x2 4 346 80% Moderate Silver Ore x6, Black Pearl x5, Amber x2

Labyrinth’s Whisper

This weapon will be obtained as a rewards from the guard after you complete the quest in The Bridge of Peril. Upgrade it as

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 112 10% Very heavy N/A 2 128 10% Very heavy Fluorite x1 3 147 20% Very heavy Fluorite x2 4 313 60% Very heavy Fluorite x3

Iron Pipe

Rewarded for finishing the quest A Magical Stone. Can also be acquired by finishing the game through ending B. it can further by upgraded as

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 179 30% Light N/A 2 179 30% Light Dented Metal Bat x5, Broken Arm x8 3 217 40% Light Dented Metal Bat x8, Broken Arm x15, Rusty Bucket x10 4 266 50% Light Dented Metal Bat x8, Broken Arm x20, Rusted Clump x5, Dented Metal Bat x8, Broken Arm x20, Rusted Clump x5

Fool’s Embrace (DLC)

This weapon is obtained as a Reward for completing the fourth level of the DLC’s first floor. Then you can upgrade it as follows

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 200 30% Very heavy Damascus Steel x1 2 277 50% Very heavy Damascus Steel x1 3 289 60% Very heavy Damascus Steel x1 4 400 80% Very heavy Damascus Steel x1

The best weapon in One-Handed sword would undoubtedly be the Phoenix Dagger. This weapon has a good base attack even at level one and once you progress through the game and obtained the required resources, you can upgrade it to use its full potential.

Two Handed Swords

Kusanagi

Automatically given to you at the Village in the beginning of Act 2. You can then upgrade it later on according to the table

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 295 20% Light N/A 2 339 30% Light Iron Ore x10 3 571 30% Light Iron Ore x 18 Broken Battery x 4 Forlorn Necklace x1 4 659 40% Light Iron Ore x 20 Broken Earring x1 Moldavite x1

Axe of Beheading

Purchased in the Village form the Blacksmith store for 19,200 gold. For upgrades you need to refer to the table

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 364 40% Heavy N/A 2 418 30% Heavy Copper Ore x10 3 700 40% Heavy Copper Ore x15, Rusty Kitchen Knife x5, Subdued Bracelet x1 4 807 40% Heavy Copper Ore x18, Stopped Clock x2, Meteorite x1

Fang of the Twins

Found in the Haunted Manor’s Laboratory in level one, inside of a box.

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 312 20% Light N/A 2 358 30% Moderate Silver Ore x3, Elaborate Machine x1 3 595 40% Heavy Silver Ore x5, Broken Wristwatch x2 Stopped Clock x1 4 686 50% Heavy Copper Ore x18, Stopped Clock x2, Meteorite x1

Vile Axe

Purchased at Seafront from the Blacksmith store for 21,600 gold. Can be upgraded as follows

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 384 40% Moderate N/A 2 442 30% Heavy Silver Ore x4, Simple Machine x1 3 729 40% Heavy Silver Ore x8, Broken Lens x2, Twisted Ring x1 4 841 50% Very heavy Silver Ore x12, Broken Saw x2, Amber x1

Beastlord

Found in the Lost Shrine when revisiting it before the boss fight.

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 329 20% Heavy N/A 2 378 30% Heavy Gold Ore x1, Complex Machine x1 3 620 40% Heavy Gold Ore x1, Complex Machine x1, Machine Oil x1 4 715 50% Heavy Gold Ore x3, Amber x1, Simple Machine x2

Iron Will

Gifted by Gideon at the two brothers weaponry (Act 2)

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 200 0% Very light N/A 2 389 30% Extra heavy Memory Alloy x1 3 633 40% Extra heavy Memory Alloy x2, Rusted Clump x2, Dented Metal Bat x1 4 730 50% Extra heavy Memory Alloy x3, Pyrite x1, Elaborate Machine x2

Phoenix Sword

Found in a box in the Shadow Lord’s castle, in the room where birds gave you the riddle

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 400 30% Moderate N/A 2 646 40% Moderate Gold Ore x2, Giant Egg x2 3 715 50% Moderate Gold Ore x3, Eagle Egg x2, Complex Machine x1 4 760 50% Moderate Gold Ore x4, Black Pearl x5, Moldavite x1

Labyrinth’s Song

Rewarded for completing the quest Disturbing the sleep of Kings.

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 223 10% Very heavy N/A 2 257 10% Very heavy Fluorite x1 3 295 20% Very heavy Fluorite x2 4 860 60% Very heavy Fluorite x3

Fool’s Lament (DLC)

Rewarded for beating the third level of the DLC’ second door.

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 400 30% Very heavy N/A 2 730 50% Very heavy Damascus Steel x1 3 760 50% Very heavy Damascus Steel x1 4 999 80% Very heavy Damascus Steel x1

In this category, once again the best weapon is The Phoenix Sword. With an impressive base attack level and considerably less weight, it will allow you to inflict more damage and still be able to maneuver a lot. Subsequently, you can upgrade it as well

Spears

Transience

You acquire this weapon automatically when you are at the Village in the beginning of Act 2. You can then upgrade it

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 221 20% Light N/A 2 254 30% Light Iron Ore x2 3 312 40% Light Iron Ore x 2, Twisted Ring x3 Metal Piercing x1 4 368 50% Light Iron Ore x4, Crystal x2 Pyrite x1

Spear of the Usurper

Purchased at Seafront from the Blacksmith store for 21,600 gold. This can be upgraded as well as follows

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 364 40% Very light N/A 2 418 50% Light Iron Ore x1 3 510 60% Moderate Iron Ore x2, Large Gear x2 Subdued Bracelet x1 4 600 70% Moderate Iron Ore x5, Broken Lens x2 Pyrite x1

The Devil Queen

When you revisit the lost shrine you will be able to find this weapon inside a box there, you can then upgrade it as well

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 234 20% Moderate N/A 2 268 30% Heavy Iron Ore x5, Crystal x3 3 325 40% Heavy Iron Ore x10. Metal Piercing x2, Broken Motor x1 4 383 50% Very heavy Iron Ore x13, Metal Piercing x1, Moldavite x1

Sunrise

Purchased at the Aerie are when you revisit it, from the Blacksmith store for 21,600 gold. Upgrade it as follows

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 384 40% Moderate N/A 2 442 50% Heavy Silver Ore x1, Large Gear x2 3 531 60% Heavy Silver Ore x2, Rusty Kitchen Knife x2, Forlorn Necklace x1 4 625 70% Very heavy Silver Ore x3, Subdued Bracelet x1, Pyrite x1

Beastcurse

This one is found in a box in the Junk Heap when revisiting it just before you are about to engage in the boss fight. The upgrades are

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 247 20% Heavy N/A 2 284 30% Heavy Silver Ore x1, Complex Machine x1 3 325 40% Heavy Silver Ore x2, Complex Machine x1, Machine Oil x1 4 399 50% Heavy Silver Ore x3, Moldavite x1, Elaborate Machine x1

Captain’s Holy Spear

Can be purchased in the Façade, when you revisit it, from the Blacksmith store. This will cost you 30,000 gold. To upgrade it, see the table

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 467 50% Heavy N/A 2 553 60% Heavy Silver Ore x2, Broken Wristwatch x2 3 652 70% Very heavy Silver Ore x4, Mysterious Switch x3 Broken Earring x1 4 693 70% Very heavy Silver Ore x4, Moldavite x1, Complex Machine x1

Dragoon Lance

Look for it in the box in the Shadow Lord’s castle just before you reach the spiral staircase, inside the box you can find it. Furthermore, you can upgrade it

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 300 30% Moderate N/A 2 353 40% Heavy Silver Ore x3, Pyrite x1 3 416 50% Heavy Silver Ore x4, Pyrite x3, Pearl x1 4 442 60% Very heavy Silver Ore x5, Meteorite x3, Simple Machine x3

Phoenix Spear

Can be purchased in the Façade, upon revisiting, from the Blacksmith store for 32,400 gold. To upgrade it see the table

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 490 50% Moderate N/A 2 576 60% Moderate Gold Ore x1, Giant Egg x2 3 679 70% Moderate Gold Ore x2, Eagle Egg x1 Broken Wristwatch x1 4 721 80% Moderate Gold Ore x3, Black Pearl x5, Moldavite x1

Labyrinth’s Shout

Obtained as a reward for completing the quest called The Damaged Map. Subsequently, it can be upgraded

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 168 10% Very heavy N/A 2 192 10% Very heavy Fluorite x1 3 221 20% Very heavy Fluorite x2 4 460 60% Very heavy Fluorite x3

Fool’s Accord (DLC)

Obtained as a reward for completing the fourth level of the DLC’s third door. Finally, you can upgrade it as well

Level Attack Magic Power Weight Materials Required 1 300 30% Moderate N/A 2 416 50% Heavy Damascus Steel x1 3 433 60% Heavy Damascus Steel x1 4 600 80% Very heavy Damascus Steel x1

If we are to choose the best Spear then it would be the Phoenix Spear. With moderate weight and still highest base attack and magic attack, it surely outruns the other spears in terms of performance. Furthermore upon upgrading it will become extremely deadly yet stay moderate in weight.