NieR Replicant Act 1 The Forest of Myth Walkthrough

Nier Replicant has a special sequence in the Forest of Myth that is entirely text-based! This guide will help you get through the surreal NieR Replicant Act 1 The Forest of Myth section through Route A of the story.

NieR Replicant Act 1 The Forest of Myth

As you enter the house, look in the shelf to get Defense Drop and 700G. Next, head upstairs to talk to Yonah. After the chat, you will wake up and the dream will end. After waking up, again talk to Yonah.

Now go to the library and talk to Popola. After this, you have some free time to yourself. At this point, it is recommended that you complete any sidequests available for the rewards (Money, items etc.)

Continuing with the story, get to the Northern gate and travel to the Northern Plains. Keep on following the marker and get to the northwest of the map to the entrance of the Forest of Myth.

Forest of Myth Riddles

As you enter the Forest of Myth you will find a man sitting down on a tree trump. Talk to him and you’ll find that he is the mayor. As you’re talking to the mayor, the text box will slowly take over the screen.

Now begins a surreal text-based sequence. You will eventually be asked a few riddles. The answers to these riddles are:

The answer is… a secret

Sunlight

A man

When you answer all of these correctly, you will get Dark Execution (Sealed Verse) afterwards.

There are a few more villager dream sequences you can go through to get a special reward from the Mayor. Head east and talk to the woman in front of her house. When you’re asked to navigate and given options, pick either the North or the east option.

After her, go southeast to talk to another man in front of his house. He will also ask you a riddle, the answer is “The real one is Beta”

With all of these interactions complete, return to mayor to get Faith, a one handed sword. With the Faith in your possession, head back to Nier’s village.