For the past MLB The Show titles, the game has been only PlayStation exclusive because of Sony. But the new title, MLB The Show 21, has introduced the game on multiple platforms with cross-play. This MLB The Show 21 Crossplay guide will teach you how to play with your friends that are on other platforms.

How to Play MLB The Show 21 Crossplay

With the help of cross-platform, players can now play with each other from different platforms on MLB 21. The players on PlayStation cannot add Xbox friends on their own as both are different services. But, you can add the other platform users to your friends list in-game.

To do this, you need to first enable cross-play in MLB The Show 21. Open the profile menu from the main screen by clicking on the top-right corner and go to “My Profile”. Look for an option that allows you to turn on cross-play and click on it.

Next, go to the “Friends” tab and click on “Send New Friend Request”. Type in your friend’s username and add them to your list.

You can now use two of the options to play MLB 21 with your friends.

From the Friends List, select them and challenge them to an exhibition match. You can also play a versus Diamond Dynasty mode with your friend. From the Diamond Dynasty menu, go to “Online Modes” and choose the “Play Vs Friends” option. Choose the friend that you want to play against and invite them to start the match.

Note: Playing against your friend in the Diamond Dynasty will not have any effect on your stats