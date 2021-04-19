More FPS Boosted Games Coming “Soon” For Xbox Series X

It has been a month since Microsoft announced the first batch of backwards compatible games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to receive frame-rate boosts to increase performance on the new consoles. The next batch of games are now being prepared for another announcement.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald teased that Microsoft will “soon” be announcing more games under the newly birthed FPS Boost program for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Soon — Jason Ronald (@jronald) April 19, 2021

Microsoft has so far announced ten games in total which include Far Cry 4, Watch Dogs 2, Fallout 4, Dishonored, Sniper Elite 4, and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim; all of which can now be played on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with higher and steadier frame-rates without any extra charge.

Microsoft announced last year that a new technology will potentially double the frame-rates of backwards compatible games on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for a more immersive and smoother experience.

While Microsoft could have opted to have nearly all Xbox One games automatically receive FPS Boosts, some games had to suffer a resolution drop due to their higher graphics requirements. Hence, to play it safe, Microsoft has left it on players to decide which games they want to play on higher frame-rates (60 frames per second or more) on their new, current-generation consoles.

As an example, Fallout 4 was previously locked at 30 frames per second on Xbox Series S but thanks to the FPS Boost program, the game can be played now with 60 frames per second.

Microsoft previously shared a wish to release new FPS Boosted games every few weeks. It has been a month since five Bethesda Games were announced back in mid-March. That hence makes it assuring that the next batch of FPS Boosted games is potentially around the corner.