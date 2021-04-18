MLB The Show 21 Loadouts Guide

The baseball series; MLB The Show 21 is popular among the players and players are experimenting with various loadouts to enhance their game experience. We’ll be showing you everything you need to know in this MLB The Show 21 Loadout Guide to start creating your perfect playstyle.

MLB The Show 21 Loadouts

The loadouts feature to customize a player is a well-known one and also enthralls the players. At the same time, there are some new features introduced including a feature to alter the performance of customized players have also been introduced.

How to Use Loadouts

Loadouts available in the profile icon at the top left corner of main menu. This will allow you to make several changes to your player to make them look even better.

A new tab offering many new perks will be opened in front of you. On the left of screen, you can choose three of these perks. The aspect with the largest icon will prove to be the most important weapon to improve your player’s performance.

The player’s skills will be increased by about 20 points no matter what aspect you chose from which category; the increase will be the same. Sparkplug is useful for improving the contact rate while others can be useful for pitching, base running, hitting and fielding.

Smaller icons work the same way. Although they have a little effect on the performance of the player but they are useful too.

The improvement in points for smaller icons at minimum is four to seven at the start but as time passes the increase can also hype up. So, keep in touch as the game progresses and select the best one.

You can also get cosmetics by opening the packs simply earned while playing. They are awarded randomly.

If there are several choices that seem suitable to you then you are free to create loadouts more than one. Just press the R1 button Playstation and RB on Xbox while you are on the main loadout page. This will enable you to choose which loadout you want to use for a certain game.

So this way you can earn different aspects according to your need like contact rate for one game and pitching for the other one whenever you need. This surely will enhance the player’s performance and also the progress of the player in Road to the Show will be under your control completely.

Hope this article helps you in customizing your player in a better way. This will hopefully also enable you to counter different challenges in a more efficient way by utilizing your player’s performance according to the demand of the situation.