Beenox Rumored To Be Helming Spyro 4

There have been several rumors in the past few months about publisher Activision tasking one of its subsidiaries to work on a new Spyro 4 game. Based on a new rumor now, developer Beenox could possibly have been given the reins to the titular purple-headed dragon.

According to a new video posted by Canadian Guy Eh earlier today, developer Vicarious Visions originally began working on Spyro 4 last year before being moved by Activision to work on the new Diablo 4 instead.

Beenox stepping in right now would be surprising for fans since developer Toys for Bob was previously believed to be helming Spyro 4 based on job listings for an unannounced triple-a project. That and how Toys for Bob was behind Spyro Reignited Trilogy which remastered the first three games in the franchise.

While the involvement of Beenox remains to be confirmed, the same rumor mill suggests Spyro 4 to be modelled after the original trilogy of games with several returning characters and new difficult modes. There will apparently also be some role-playing elements such as leveling up attacks and fetch quests for additional content.

Provided that the claims are accurate, Activision is said to be preparing an announcement around the 2021 holiday season with a release somewhere in the second half of 2022.

Take note that Spyro 4 was only recently spotted in the official Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time artbook. The reference was taken as the first official hint for the new game and where a concept art showed the titular dragon cleverly hiding beneath some flying cars.

It has been a while since fans got hold of Spyro in a brand new game. The last time the character made an appearance was with Spyro Reignited Trilogy a couple of years back. With the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles out, there would not be a better time for Activision to let Spyro explore new horizons in potentially Spyro 4.