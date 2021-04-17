Beamdog Working On A New IP

Canada-based developer and publisher Beamdog, known for remastering role-playing classics, has a new project in its pipelines.

While addressing players on the official forums earlier in the week, community manager Julius Borisov confirmed that Beamdog has been working on a new game which is not a remaster. The project is actually a brand new intellectual property but details of which will only be shared in due time.

“While the door on remasters hasn’t been totally shut, currently Beamdog is working on a new game, its own IP,” he said. “No details have been shared yet.”

Beamdog was founded nearly a decade ago by BioWare co-founder Trent Oster and former BioWare lead programmer Cameron Tofer. The developer has since then been mostly busy enhancing (remastering) role-playing games such as Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate 2, Baldur’s Gate: Siege of Dragonspear, Icewind Dale, Planescape: Torment, and Neverwinter Nights.

Based on that profile, Beamdog is likely working on a new role-playing game in the same vein as the aforementioned classics where players will be taking control of multiplayer characters in a well-defined and lore-enriched fantasy world.

Finally stepping up with its own game carries significance for such a studio which has opted for licensed work for the vast majority of its life. With developer Larian Studios preparing to release Baldur’s Gate 3 in the coming months, developer Beamdog coming around with another notable CRPG will surely have fans of the genre gleaming with happiness.

There is no telling when Beamdog will be making an announcement though. From the looks of things, the developer (and publisher) may take a while before showing off anything at all.