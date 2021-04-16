Leaker Says Next Assassin’s Creed Game Might Not Launch Until 2023

Well known Assassin’s Creed leaker and YouTuber j0nathon recently released a video and series of tweets detailing what he’s found out about the next Assassin’s Creed game. He also talked extensively on what’s been happening at Ubisoft and how it affects the series, particularly that we may not see a new game until 2023.

Unsurprisingly, the blame lies with the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla late last year, the pandemic has done a number on Ubisoft, making it difficult for development to go ahead, even though Valhalla still has two major DLCs coming out.

With all of this in mind, j0nathon believes that we won’t see a new Assassin’s Creed game get released until sometime in 2023. This does, however, fit in with Ubisoft’s new philosophy of not releasing an Assassin’s Creed game every year, which started after Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’s release.

Giving development teams more time to get back into the swing of things when so much of the past year has been affected by the coronavirus will hopefully make the next Assassin’s Creed game even better. J0nathon even has an idea of what it might be.

J0nathon has a reputation of one of the most reliable Assassin’s Creed leakers out there, so even if nothing is confirmed yet, he may be on to something. According to him, we may be getting very close to full-circle on the Assassin’s Creed timeline, as whatever game comes next will apparently revolve around Richard III.

Richard III has appeared in Assassin’s Creed before, but only in a small speaking part in the very first game. Richard, then King of England, led the Third Crusade into the Middle East to attempt to recover Jerusalem from Saladin. If the next Assassin’s Creed game does turn out to be something like that, it would be a very interesting time period choice, but who knows what Ubisoft could do with the setting now?

We’ll have to keep an eye on Ubisoft to see whether or turns out to be accurate or not, but since lately Assassin’s Creed has been moving further forward in time from the Classical Antiquity era and now to the Viking Age, it would be interesting for the Crusades to, once again, be our next stop.