GTA 6 Set In Modern Times, Says Leaker

The rumored-shadowed Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) might not be taking place in the past as previously believed.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, well-known Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson stated that GTA 6 will not be set in the 1980s as some rumors have claimed. The new installment will instead take place in modern times.

He later clarified that a modern-day setting works in favor of developer Rockstar Games as it becomes easier to come up with “wacky shit” for the open-world landscape as well as its accompanying GTA Online mode which has proven to be most lucrative from a business point of view.

It's not set in the 1980's and is modern. https://t.co/iav46Ty35V — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 12, 2021

Rockstar Games has still not officially announced GTA 6 but the game has reportedly been in development for a while. This is particularly why there have been loads of rumors flying about for the past couple of years which have often claimed the game to be returning to Vice City, the iconic location of the titular 2002 installment.

Suffice to say, Grand Theft Auto fans should refrain from believing any rumors. Henderson has proven to be pretty accurate when it comes to Call of Duty and Battlefield leaks, but even then, just to prevent any disappointment, it pays to just wait for an official acknowledgement.

Earlier in the year, a discovered patent pointed out that parent company Take-Two Interactive has been working on a new system to manage pedestrians. The patent was presumed to be for GTA 6 and which might possibly use the newly envisioned technology to influence AI behavior in a vast open world instead of opting for scripted behaviors.

GTA 6, as a wild guess, more or less seems to be seeing the light of day somewhere in the middle of the new console generation. It remains to be seen if Rockstar Games will be opting for a cross-generation release or strictly support the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.