If you’re looking to find all the loot chests located in Pax City, then we’ve got you covered with this Outriders Pax City Chest Locations guide where we’ll be listing down the exact location of all 10 chests that you can find in the Pax City area.

Outriders Pax City Loot Chest Locations

There are a total of 10 loot chests to be found in Pax City. Below, we’ve listed the exact location of every single one of these chests.

Loot Chest Location #1

The first loot chest is located at The Harbour. Run towards the entrance of the building, which is to the left of the main building in this area. You’ll find this chest sitting by the entrance.

Loot Chest Location #2

While at The Harbour, run towards the massive building with the tall doorway. Once you get there, turn around and you’ll find the chest sitting by the crates.

Loot Chest Location #3

The third loot chest is located at the City Gate. Go up the stairs in front of you and then run to the left to find this chest.

Loot Chest Location #4

The fourth loot chest is located at the Palace Guardpost. From the truck outside the entrance, run to the right and then look to your left when you reach the stone structure in the center of the area to find this chest.

Loot Chest Location #5

The fifth chest is located in Monroy’s Palace. Go inside the palace and run straight forward to find this chest.

Loot Chest Location #6

While in Monroy’s Palace, you’ll find the sixth chest sitting outside on the balcony, right next to the statue.

Loot Chest Location #7

From chest #6, turn around and run straight forward and then take a left when you reach the end of the path. Continue running forward and then take a left once you’re outside.

Go down the stairs to the right and then turn left to find this chest.

Loot Chest Location #8

From chest #7, turn around and look behind the flower bed in front of you to find the eighth chest.

Loot Chest Location #9

The ninth chest is located at the Crimsonleaf Courtyard. You’ll find it sitting by a truck near the archways.

Loot Chest Location #10

The tenth loot chest is located in Colosseum Plaza. Go through the main entrance and then turn left after passing the third pillar to find the last chest.