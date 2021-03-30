Immortals Fenyx Rising Myths of the Eastern Realm Peng Lai Collectibles Guide

Immortals Fenyx Rising Myths of the Eastern Realm introduces the players to a ton of new activities. In this Myths of the Eastern Realm Peng Lai Collectibles guide, we’ll be showing you where to find all of the collectibles in the new area of Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Myths of the Eastern Realm Peng Lai Collectibles

The Peng Lai region in Immortals Fenyx Rising Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC is filled with collectibles, a lot more than other regions like Bu Zhou. To help you collect all these collectibles in Peng Lai, we have prepared this guide for the latest Immortals Fenyx Rising Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC.

1/61 – Myth Challenge Sunchaser

Found in the Southern part of the map. Start the challenge by sprinting towards the phoenix. Keep following it until you’re finally able to collect the two Jade Coins as a reward through the portal.

2/61 – Xi Rang

The second collectible can be found right alongside the Sunchaser on the mountain overlooking the area. Climb on top of it to collect the Xi Rang.

3/61 – Epic Chest (Mian of Grain’s Reap)

The Epic Chest can be found to the left of the Xi Rang in the same vicinity. Go into the place with the broken wall and pick up the cube to place it onto the platform found right as you climb the stairs.

Once the contraption is activated, you can collect your reward from the Epic Chest, “Mian of Grain’s Reap.”

4/61 – Chest

A chest can be found on the second island adjacent to the ones where we found our previously three collectibles. Simply get to the next island and go down into the mineshaft to find a breakable barricade of wooden planks in front of you. Break it and make a stone duplicate of yourself inside on the platform to gain access to the chest.

You’ll get x2 Stamina Potions and x5 Peaches.

5/61 – Chest

Another chest can be found as you proceed forward to the third island from the previous one. Keep heading through the path until you find a set of buttons and windmills creating currents.

Channel the wind onto each of the windmills (Fairly simple) and open the chest to find x2 Health Potions and x5 Peaches.

6/61 – Xi Rang

You can find a Xi Rang on the same island on the South-Eastern end, at Harmony Pavilion. Climb on top of the huge towers with the mushrooms in between to find a Xi Rang on top.

7/61 – Myth Challenge Musical

Ring all of the bells around you in Harmony Pavilion and collect the reward of one Jade Coin.

8/61 – Chest

You can find another chest on the fourth island at the edge, overlooking the beautiful view. You’ll find inside x2 Health Potions and x5 Peaches.

9/61 – Xi Rang

To the right of the fourth island, there’s a small piece of land, on top of which is a Xi Rang.

10/61 – Chest

You can find a chest adjacent (Right) to the island you were just on. It’s right next to the bridge and has x5 Peaches.

11/61 – Myth Challenge Mural

To complete the Myth Challenge Mural, simply shoot at the tiles at the bottom left and top left to complete the picture and receive a Jade Coin as a reward.

12/61 – Epic Chest (Raiment of Grain’s Reap)

On the North-Eastern most island (Sixth in number), you can find an Epic Chest. It’s right next to the Myth Challenge Mural. Carry a cube into the building along with a wood log (Chop a tree down nearby).

Use the log to activate the left-most button and the cube on the platform present at the top-right (Which unlocks another cube in return). Pick the new cube up and place it down on yet another platform in front of the Epic chest.

You can now pick the cube that you previously placed on the new platform. Use a stone duplicate to weigh down on the final platform and unlock the Epic Chest.

13/61 – Gateway – Expanse of the King Amongst Clouds (Renowned Bow of Yi)

The gateway can be found in the same area as the most recent Epic Chest. As you enter through. Finish the obstacle to be rewarded with the “Renowned Bow of Yi.”

14/61 – Chest

Head down from the top of the cliff where the gateway was to find a hidden area. Use the lever, and then shoot at the two marks on the sides while standing on the platform. Do the same once inside and grab the x2 Stamina Potions and x5 Peaches from the chest.

15/61 – Xi Rang

You can find a Xi Rang on the North-Eastern end at the same island we’ve been on. The top of the cliff has a Xi Rang right next to the tree.

16/61 – Xi Rang

Once you’re on the biggest island, the Easternmost end from the center (Sky Dragon’s Grave) has a Xi Rang located on one of the cliffs.

17/61 – Myth Challenge Sunchaser

You can find a Myth Challenge at Sky Dragon’s Grave as well. Chase the phoenix down to collect 2 Jade Coins as a reward.

18/61 – Xi Rang

You can find another Xi Rang on the rocky island to the East (North from the previous Myth Challenge). Climb onto the large sword buried into the stone statue to find the Xi Rang resting on top.

19/61 – Chest

You can find this chest in the small shrine on the Eastern side of the large island yet again (East from the center).

To get it, you’ll have to complete a small puzzle by bringing down the pillars to make way for the wind current.

You’ll get x2 Stamina Potions and x5 Peaches from the chest.

20/61 – Xi Rang

You can find another Xi Rang extremely close to the previous chest. It should be visible from the shrine. Climb on top of the Tori Gate to collect the Xi Rang.

21/61 – Xi Rang

Continue down West from the previous Xi Rang and turn left to find a Xi Rang on top of the cliff.

22/61 – Xi Rang

Go South from the previous Xi Rang to find another one at the top of yet another giant cliff.

23/61 – Epic Chest (The Battlecry Echoes Armor)

You can find this Epic Chest slightly West of the previous Xi Rang (the South-Eastern corner of the large island). To gain access to it, you’re going to have to move the cube from its original position to the Western platform.

Pick another cube up from the top and place it down on another platform to block the lasers. Use a boulder to weigh down the third platform and use your duplicate stone statue for the final one.

24/61 – Chest

A chest can be found near the same spot where we recently found the Xi Rangs. It’s North-East from Silent Marsh in a lonely elevated spot. Loot it to obtain x2 Health Potions and x5 Peach.

25/61 – Epic Chest (Axe of Nuwa)

The Epic Chest can be found in the Silent Marsh (The rocky area on the map towards the center). Complete the puzzle to gain access to the Axe of Nuwa.

26/61 – Myth Challenge Mural

The Myth Challenge Mural can be found very much next to the Epic Chest containing Axe of Nuwa in the Silent Marsh. Break the red crystals to reveal a box hidden inside. Pick it up and stand on the platform above to open the yellow barrier. Throw the cube in and control it from the railings outside to place it on the platform on the very left.

You’ll have access to the inside now and will need to complete the picture in order to be able to claim the reward. Shoot the piece in the center, top right and at the bottom left to be able to collect your reward of x1 Jade Coin.

27/61 – Xi Rang

A Xi Rang can be found on the Southern corner of the largest island on top of the huge cliff; where’d you expect a Xi Rang to be lying around.

28/61 – Myth Challenge Bagua

The Myth Challenge Bagua can be found in the same place as the previous Xi Rang but on a lower level next to the pond.

Pick up the ball and throw it to the right immediately and start making your way up through the left until you see a red crystal. Break it and use the box to place it on the platform you just passed.

Control the ball from the railings and place it on the platform that you now have access to. Lift the box on the level above then and put it on the next platform.

Now, finally; take the two balls, one from the upper level and one from the lower level, and take them out from the inside to throw in the center.

Place two balls on the right in the sockets. Pick up the box from where you put it (On the left), and put it in the newly opened little hut on the right. Take another ball out and bring it to the center. You can find another ball through the broken wall in the center.

Now head to the very top to find the very last ball. To gain access, simply light the trophy up by steering an arrow through the fire. Once activated, step on the platform and dash in. The grate will close behind you, but no worries, simply activate the button inside and it should open again. Grab the final ball, and put all of them in their respective sockets to complete the challenge.

29/61 – Chest

You can find a chest in the South-Western corner of the large island. Open it up to gain access to x2 Health Potions and x5 Peaches.

30/61 – Xi Rang

You can find this Xi Rang right next to the chest we just opened. Climb on top of the hill just adjacent to the chest to find the Xi Rang.

31/61 – Guarded Chest (Sword of Nuwa)

The Guarded chest can be found on the isolated piece of land on the South-Western corner of the map. It’ll be guarded by a bunch of enemies, so you better be on guard. Once you’ve defeated all of them, you can claim your reward; the Sword of Nuwa.

32/61 – Chest

You can find a chest lying around on the larger island in the Western end from the center. It contains x5 Peaches and x2 Stamina Potions.

33/61 – Xi Rang

You can find this Xi Rang North from the rocky area (Silent Marsh) in the center, next to the waterfall.

34/61 – Epic Chest (The Battlecry Echoes Guan)

Head North-East from the previous Xi Rang or Silent Marsh to find yet another chest amidst a laser puzzle. Deactivate it by using the platforms and claim your reward once unlocked.

35/61 – Epic Chest (Bow of Nuwa)

you can find The Bow of Nuwa North-East from the Silent Marsh or from the previous Epic Chest you found. It shouldn’t be too far, so keep an eye out.

Once you’re there, you’ll have to solve a puzzle. Start off by pulling the box towards you and enlarging it to block the lasers. Use the now reachable contraption and then continue to make the box smaller. Pull it again to set it on the platform and enlarge it once again. The windmills will now be active; rotate them to channel the flow towards the chest and unlock it.

36/61 – Guarded Chest (Tai Yi’s Sharpened Jian)

Yet another heavily guarded chest can be found slightly East of the previous Epic Chest in yet another Pagoda. Defeat all of the enemies and claim your reward.

37/61 – Epic Chest (Mian of Falling Hoar-Frost)

Go North from the previous Guarded chest to the left of the final rocky piece of land in the sequence on the right.

Use the box to put it in the square behind the grate. Then make a stack of two by using the big boxes and pull them while still behind the grate. You will be taken up from the elevator, then use the box you were carrying with you to place it on the platform above.

Simply remove the box from the platform to go back down the elevator and make your way up from the stairs to finally claim your reward from the chest.

38/61 – Xi Rang

Go South from the Epic Chest now to find a Xi Rang on a fallen stone structure next to a cliff.

39/61 – Myth Challenge Musical

The musical challenge can be found right next to the Xi Rang at Fu Xi’s Millstone. As you enter the Millstone, head left and climb up to enter. Shoot the target to open the barrier behind you, and unfortunately, lock the path you just came through. Shoot a guided arrow through the grate above and hit the target once again to get access to the box.

Carry the box now to the platform outside and shoot it to make it larger. Head back up again through the same broken roof you came through and stand on the platform.

Proceed to shoot all three bells in front of you and rush to the platform on the right. Shoot the final bell through the grate and claim your reward in the center, which is x1 Jade Coin.

40/61 – Chest

You can find a chest directly west of the Myth Challenge Musical you solved just now. Open it to get x2 Stamina Potions and x5 Peaches.

41/61 – Epic Chest (Heroic Bow of Yi)

Head South, down to the river from the chest to find an Epic Chest. This one’s pretty simple, guide the air current yet again. To lower the obstacle after the final windmill, you’ll have to weigh the platform down using the two boxes in the area.

42/61 – Xi Rang

you can find this Xi Rang further West from the previous Epic Chest at The Peace Forge. Get on top of the broken structure to find the Xi Rang.

43/61 – Chest

You can find this chest slightly North from The Peace Forge. There should be a river flowing off the island to the left. Follow it until you find a cave, and inside is a chest containing x2 Stamina Potions and x5 Peaches.

44/61 – Gateway – Chong Raises the Skies (Legendary Bow of Yi)

Go to the Unexplored Gateway slightly East from the previous chest, right along the river. Finish the course to find the Legendary Bow of Yi at the very end.

45/61 – Epic Chest (The Adversary Falters Armor)

South from the Pagoda found in the North-Eastern corner, you can find a cliff in the center surrounded by water from the river. It’s a little North of the previous gateway.

Climb on top and pull the ball off the platform to bring the elevator up, then pull the cube towards you to bring the elevator back down. Pull the ball to the elevator that’s descended now.

Make the box smaller to bring the ball up as well through the elevator now, and enlarge the box to unlock the passage for the ball to fit in the socket.

Take the ball out now and bring it to the chest and put it in yet another socket. Bring the cube now and place it on the platform next to the chest and claim your reward.

46/61 – Xi Rang

You can find this Xi Rang right next to the Epic Chest. Descend along the waterfall to find it on a small stone platform half-way down.

47/61 – Chest

There’s a chest East of the previous Xi Rang in a pagoda with a broken roof. Open it up to find x2 Health Potions and x5 Peaches.

48/61 – Xi Rang

Head North-East on the map, next to the dead tree, to find a Xi Rang on top of the building at one of its corners.

49/61 – Myth Challenge Bagua

The Myth Challenge can be found in the same location, inside this time. To unlock the passage, you need the balls to line up with the locks on the door. Head outside, and pull the rock into the hole. Take the cube off from the platform at the lower level this time and make it large so as to avoid the rocks from breaking on the spike.

Pull a rock in now, so it drops below and lands safely on the cube. If the cube is too big to let the rock pass, then simply make the cube smaller and bring it onto the two platforms.

Use the cube to activate the second platform, and grab the ball to put in the socket in the center. You need only one more ball now, which can be found if you go to the entrance and head on the Northern end to find yet another ball puzzle.

Pull the ball off the cube and into the socket. Get it ready in position to take it out of the small vent next to the box. Step on the button adjacent to it and pull it out.

Head upstairs now to find the final part of the Myth Challenge. Break all of the red crystals. Pull the lever and shoot the targets to gain access to the final ball.

Claim your Jade Coin after unlocking the door!

50/61 – Xi Rang

You can find the Xi Rang right next to the Myth Challenge in Jian Mu Tree.

51/61 – Gateway – Path of Tai Yi’s Tribute (Skysplinter Garb)

Enter the gateway and complete the entire course to earn the Skysplinter Garb reward.

52/61 – Chest

Another chest can be found near the gateway by the cliffside; there’s a secret entrance leading to the chest on the Southern end of the cliff. Open it to get x2 Health Potions and x5 Peaches.

53/61 – Epic Chest (Axe of Gong Gong)

There’s an Epic Chest located on the Western end of the dead tree. Light up the trophies using guided arrows whilst standing on the platforms. Unlock the chest once you’ve hit the final trophy and grab your new Axe of Gong Gong.

54/61 – Xi Rang

You can find the Xi Rang directly North of the Jian Mu Tree. It’s located on top of the cliff.

55/61 – Guarded Chest (Tai Yi’s Honed Jian)

Head further North from the Xi Rang to find a guarded chest. Eliminate all the monsters to unlock the chest.

56/61 – Xi Rang

Another Xi Rang is located slightly West of the Jian Mu Tree under the trunk.

57/61 – Chest

There’s a chest found right next to the Xi Rang above. Step onto the platforms procedurally to get to the chest and unlock it.

58/61 – Xi Rang

In the North-Western corner of the map is another Xi Rang located on top of the mountain.

59/61 – Guarded Chest (Xing Tian’s Sturdy Axe)

A guarded chest can be found on the North-Western end, West of the pagoda. Defeat all the enemies to unlock the chest.

60/61 – Xi Rang

Just South of the Pagoda in the North-Western corner. The Xi Rang is on top of the stone dragon head statue.

61/61 – Myth Challenge Sunchaser

You can find The Myth Challenge Sunchaser in the same area as the Xi Rang. Use the air current to fly on the upper part of the roof of the Lei Ze Skywell and start following the phoenix until you finally have two Jade Coins.