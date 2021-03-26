Khezu is one of the bosses in Monster Hunter Rise and a returning monster from the Monster Hunter series. Here we have prepared a detailed guide that tells how to defeat the horrifying beast Khezu in Monster Hunter Rise with battle tips and strategy.

How to Defeat Khezu in Monster Hunter Rise

Khezu are these horrifying flying Wyvern creatures in the world of Monster Hunter. They have elastic bodies, and they constantly need dampness around them to keep their skin damp and elastic. Let’s look at how to defeat a Khezu.

Khezu battle Strategy

When you first encounter a Khezu, you see in the cutscene is a khezu preying on a Kelbi. You will find it somewhere in the swamp or frozen seaway.

As you approach the Khezu, the first thing it does is a huge roar. This can deal a lot of damage if you don’t have HG Earplugs to block this roar.

Khezu will also make electric attacks frequently. Khezu charges electricity in his mouth and then slams it down on the ground giving electric shocks in a straight line. You can dodge it if you are careful and keep an eye on Khezu.

Make sure to be very careful from the saliva of Khezu as it can melt down the ground; it is very acidic and can stun the hunter as well. Once you are stunned, Khezu will pounce on you, giving you lots of damage, so make sure you don’t get stunned too often.

One disadvantage for hunters in this fight is that khezu is one of those dangerous wyverns in the monster hunter that will not activate a hunter’s yellow eye status.

Suppose you have played previous parts of the Monster Hunter series. In that case, you know, yellow eye in a hunter allows him to panic dodge any fast-incoming attacks from a monster, and unfortunately, you cannot do that here.

Also, keep in mind that Khezu is very tolerant against paralysis, so it is better to use pitfall traps rather than shock traps. The fight has a total of three rounds, where at the end of the first-round, Khezu will also start attacking you with his neck, his neck elongates you and he will try to grab you will his mouth.

After some time, Khezu will fly away from you. You will have to follow it down to where it goes and start attacking again. Here the process of the fight remains the same and after some time, Khezu will run away again.

Just keep following it and fighting it; it is just a process of rinse and repeat now. And this is how you can defeat the Khezu in Monster Hunter Rise.