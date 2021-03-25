Monster Hunter Rise Endemic Life Guide

Monster Hunter Rise introduces players to a wide variety of new Endemic Life that can provide them with interesting new buffs to help them on their quest. In this Monster Hunter Rise: Endemic Life List, we’ll be discussing the benefits of the new buffs in the new content.
Monster Hunter Rise Endemic Life List
You’ll find a number of new additions to the different categories of Endemic Life with the new content.
Permabuffers
|Type
|Effect
|Habitat
|Red Spiribird
|Provides the user with an attack boost
|–
|Orange Spiribird
|Provides the user with a defense boost
|Shrine Ruins
|Green Spiribird
|Provides the user with a health boost
|Shrine Ruins
|Yellow Spiribird
|Provides the user with a stamina boost
|Shrine Ruins
Hunting Helpers
|Type
|Effect
|Habitat
|Poisontoad
|Poisons enemies
|Shrine Ruins
|Blastoad
|Releases explosive gas which can result in an explosion
|Shrine Ruins
|Firebeetle
|Chucks a lava rock on targets and puts a fireblight on them
|Shrine Ruins
|Mudbeetle
|Throw a mud ball on the target and inflict them with waterblight
|Shrine Ruins
|Thunderbeetle
|Inflicts the target with a thunderblight when hit with a dirt ball
|Shrine Ruins
|Snowbeetle
|Chucks a snowball at the target to inflict it with iceblight
|Shrine Ruins
|Stinkmink
|Release a cloud that lures enemies nearby
|Shrine Ruins
|Escuregot
|Release a mist which will provide healing to your character
|Shrine Ruins
|Puppet Spider
|Shoots a web which can restrict movements of monsters
|Shrine Ruins
|Wailnard
|Used as lure for large monsters
|Shrine Ruins
|Trapbugs
|Used as natural trap or to slow enemies
|Shrine Ruins
|Antidobra
|Cures you of ailments and gives heightened resistance
|Shrine Ruins
|Brewhare
|Nutritional value of food is increased
|Shrine Ruins
Temp Buffers
|Type
|Effect
|Habitat
|Wirebug
|Greater mobility
|Shrine Ruins
|Vigorwasp
|Releases healing mist
|Shrine Ruins
|Clothfly
|Added resistance to attacks
|Shrine Ruins
|Butterflame
|Boost attack strength
|Shrine Ruins
|Peepersects
|Boosts stamina
|Shrine Ruins
|Cutterfly
|Greater chance of critical hits
|Shrine Ruins
Ensnaring Life
|Type
|Effect
|Habitat
|Flashfly
|Release a blinding flash
|Shrine Ruins
Crafty Creatures
|Type
|Effect
|Habitat
|Rock Lizard
|–
|Shrine Ruins
|Boulder Lizard
|–
|Shrine Ruins
|Scale Lizard
|–
|Shrine Ruins
Other
|Type
|Effect
|Habitat
|Great Wirebug
|Allows you to use a hook for added mobility and long-distance movement
|Shrine Ruins
|Golden Spiribug
|–
|Shrine Ruins