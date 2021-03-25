Monster Hunter Rise Endemic Life Guide

Monster Hunter Rise introduces players to a wide variety of new Endemic Life that can provide them with interesting new buffs to help them on their quest. In this Monster Hunter Rise: Endemic Life List, we’ll be discussing the benefits of the new buffs in the new content.

Monster Hunter Rise Endemic Life List

You’ll find a number of new additions to the different categories of Endemic Life with the new content.

Permabuffers

Type Effect Habitat Red Spiribird Provides the user with an attack boost – Orange Spiribird Provides the user with a defense boost Shrine Ruins Green Spiribird Provides the user with a health boost Shrine Ruins Yellow Spiribird Provides the user with a stamina boost Shrine Ruins

Hunting Helpers

Type Effect Habitat Poisontoad Poisons enemies Shrine Ruins Blastoad Releases explosive gas which can result in an explosion Shrine Ruins Firebeetle Chucks a lava rock on targets and puts a fireblight on them Shrine Ruins Mudbeetle Throw a mud ball on the target and inflict them with waterblight Shrine Ruins Thunderbeetle Inflicts the target with a thunderblight when hit with a dirt ball Shrine Ruins Snowbeetle Chucks a snowball at the target to inflict it with iceblight Shrine Ruins Stinkmink Release a cloud that lures enemies nearby Shrine Ruins Escuregot Release a mist which will provide healing to your character Shrine Ruins Puppet Spider Shoots a web which can restrict movements of monsters Shrine Ruins Wailnard Used as lure for large monsters Shrine Ruins Trapbugs Used as natural trap or to slow enemies Shrine Ruins Antidobra Cures you of ailments and gives heightened resistance Shrine Ruins Brewhare Nutritional value of food is increased Shrine Ruins

Temp Buffers

Type Effect Habitat Wirebug Greater mobility Shrine Ruins Vigorwasp Releases healing mist Shrine Ruins Clothfly Added resistance to attacks Shrine Ruins Butterflame Boost attack strength Shrine Ruins Peepersects Boosts stamina Shrine Ruins Cutterfly Greater chance of critical hits Shrine Ruins

Ensnaring Life

Type Effect Habitat Flashfly Release a blinding flash Shrine Ruins

Crafty Creatures

Type Effect Habitat Rock Lizard – Shrine Ruins Boulder Lizard – Shrine Ruins Scale Lizard – Shrine Ruins

Other