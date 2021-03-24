Monster Hunter Rise has brought its player base various new features to make use of on their little hunt journey. One of the new additions is the Wirebug which can be used to quickly mobilize yourself and move around the field with swiftness. With these Monster Hunter Rise Wirebug Tips, we’ll be showing you how to effectively utilize the tool to achieve maximum efficiency.
Monster Hunter Rise Wirebug Tips
Wirebug is bit similar to the grappling hook you might be familiar with from Monster Hunter World. However, in MH Rise, the Wirebug allows for a lot more mobility and you can fine-tune your movement instead of only being able to hook to certain objects.
There’s a Cooldown
The Wirebug is exactly what the name implies, and upon using the ability, you’re cutting off one charge of ‘Wirebug’. However, this soon replenishes overtime.
How to Activate Wirebug
The ZL button is used to trigger the Wirebug, and all moves branch out from here; simply a different directional input combined with the ZL will perform a unique move. It’s easy to remember, and perfect for dodging during an intense hunt.
While either your Light Bow Gun, Bow, or Heavy Bow Gun are out and equipped, you will have to press R as well to utilize the Wirebug.
|Move
|Controls
|Tips
|Wiredash (Upward)
|ZL + X
|Immediately dash upwards, can be combined with other Wirebug moves to either move away or towards the target.
|Wiredash (Forward)
|ZL + A
|Leap forward, if the same combination is done while airborne, you’ll be propelled downwards.
|Wiredash (Targeted)
|ZL + ZR
|This is a more precise dash and will take you in the direction of exactly where you’re aiming your crosshair.
|Midair Stop
|A (while in midair)
|To cancel a Wiredash, simply press A.
|Evade Midair
|L stick + B
|If you feel like you’ve been caught in a tough spot while jumping, just push your LStick in the desired direction to dodge and press B to use the Wirebug.
|Wirefall
|ZL + B
|Recover from monster knockbacks.
|Silkbind (Blademasters)
|ZL + X or A (when weapon is drawn)
|If you have a weapon drawn, you’ll be using this move instead of the dashes. This will differ depending on the weapon you have. You can check the move in your Weapon Controls.
|Silkbind (for Heavy Bow Gun, Light Bow Gun, or Bow)
|R + X or A
|If you have a weapon drawn, you’ll be using this move instead of the dashes. This will differ depending on the weapon you have. You can check the move in your Weapon Controls.