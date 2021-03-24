Monster Hunter Rise has brought its player base various new features to make use of on their little hunt journey. One of the new additions is the Wirebug which can be used to quickly mobilize yourself and move around the field with swiftness. With these Monster Hunter Rise Wirebug Tips, we’ll be showing you how to effectively utilize the tool to achieve maximum efficiency.

Monster Hunter Rise Wirebug Tips

Wirebug is bit similar to the grappling hook you might be familiar with from Monster Hunter World. However, in MH Rise, the Wirebug allows for a lot more mobility and you can fine-tune your movement instead of only being able to hook to certain objects.

There’s a Cooldown

The Wirebug is exactly what the name implies, and upon using the ability, you’re cutting off one charge of ‘Wirebug’. However, this soon replenishes overtime.

How to Activate Wirebug

The ZL button is used to trigger the Wirebug, and all moves branch out from here; simply a different directional input combined with the ZL will perform a unique move. It’s easy to remember, and perfect for dodging during an intense hunt.

While either your Light Bow Gun, Bow, or Heavy Bow Gun are out and equipped, you will have to press R as well to utilize the Wirebug.