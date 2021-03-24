In this Monster Hunter Rise Hunting Horn guide, we will take a look at the new features added to the Hunting Horn and how these features can be used in MHR.

Monster Hunter Rise Hunting Horn

The Hunting Horn is a peculiar weapon. It is a musical instrument that you can play to hurt the monsters and possibly kill them.

Whenever you make an attack with this horn, it produces a musical note, and if you hit the right notes, it can buff up your teammates, including yourself, while dealing some serious damage to the monster.

The Hunting Horn was present in the previous parts as well, but the revamping of this weapon in Monster Hunter Rise has made it amazing.

Before dealing damage and generating buffs simultaneously was not an option but this time it is made possible, which converted this weapon from slow as a snail to the flash.

The new Hunting Horn attacks are:

Slide Beat

With this attack, all knockbacks are ignored, and you charge forward. Damage is caused by the song played at the end, and a status boost is gained.

Earthshaker

This attack does a lot of damage by literally blowing the minds of the monsters. With this attack, you will plug the audio jack of the horn into the skull of the monster. The song played after this causes the monster to knock out.

Bead of Resonance

This attack and Earthshaker can be interchangeable. To buff your team up, you get a Wirebug cacoon and put it on the ground while playing the buffing tunes.

The same buffs are generated by the cacoon. The sound waves generated by the cacoon cause damage to the nearby monsters.

Now let’s take a look at the combos that you need to learn to use the Hunting Horn.

Hunting Horn Combos

X: Swing Left

A: Swing Right

X+A: Strike Backwards

Left Stick + X: Smash Forward

A after forwarding Smash: Kick Up the Horn

X+A after Forward Smash: Spinning Attack

Left Stick + A: Crush

X after Crush: Spinning Attack with Handle

Left Stick + X + A : Overhead Smash

ZR: Perform

ZR+X: Magnificent Trio

At full gauge: ZR->X->ZR: Infernal Melody

or ZL->X->ZR

Melodies

XX: Defense Up

AA: Attack Up

X+A X + A: Health Recovery (S)

ZR: Self-improvement

Pros and Cons

Although there are many benefits of hunting horn, there are some disadvantages as well. Let’s take a look:

Pros

Doing melodies has been made easy.

Buffs help out both your team and you.

Can cause more damage now.

Have the ability to Stun.

All Silkbind attacks carry great strength.

Cons