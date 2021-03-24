Our Monster Hunter Rise Hammer Guide dives deep into all that you should be aware of regarding the Hammer weapon in MHR, including its attacks, abilities, and more.

Monster Hunter Rise Hammer

Monster Hunter Rise’s release is just around the corner, and RPG enthusiasts all over the world are gearing up for it. To be able to quickly adapt to the playstyle of the game, you must be aware of how each of the available weapons in the game works.

In this guide, we’ll specifically be targeting the Hammer, one of the most powerful weapons of MHR. The Hammer features an array of movesets, including the brand-new Silkbind attacks. Below, we’ve outlined each one of them.

Hammer Silkbind Attacks

Hammer currently comes packed with 3 Silkbind Attacks in Monster Hunter Rise.

Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon

This move propels you forward with your Hammer to make a spin attack. You can increase the damage of this attack by charging up the weapon.

Keys: ZL+X

Impact Crater

This move allows you to perform multiple overhead hits on the monster. The amount of damage depends on how much you charge the weapon before the move.

Keys: ZL+A

Dash Breaker

During this move, as you charge up your Hammer, you’ll be flung towards the monster.

All enemy attacks will be nullified during this highly damaging move.

Keys: ZL+X (can be switched with Silkbind Spinning Bludgeon)

Other Attacks

Overhead Smash: X

Upswing: X > X > X

Side Smash: A

Charge: ZR

Charge Switch While Charging: A

Spinning Attack at Charge Level 3: Left Stick + Release ZR

Spinning Attack (Midair): Hold ZR > Release

Some Recommended Combos

Bread and Butter: X > X > X

Stun Combo: Hold ZR until two charges, then A > X > X

Hammer Tips

While using the Hammer, there are certain important things that you must keep in mind.

Be Patient, Wait for Your Chance

The first noteworthy thing is that despite being very impactful and strong, a hit of this bulky weapon takes a considerable time to be executed, inevitably leaving you open to a monster attack.

So, while using Hammer, you are going to need a lot of patience as well as correct positioning.

Wait for the right moment before you carry out your attack!

Use the Chargeable Ability to Your Advantage

Furthermore, the Hammer is a chargeable weapon, having three different charge levels.

You can enter the weapon’s charged state by pressing ZR, and you’ll remain in the charged state as long as you keep the button pressed.

What’s great about this state is that while in it, you can even run and evade your enemies.

Anyway, what you should do is that charge up until you’re at level 3, which will make your Hammer super deadly, and then go for the monster.

However, be sure to do this when the monster is knocked out or stunned. Otherwise, you’ll be vulnerable throughout the course of the attack.

Other than that, you can also use the Hammer’s chargeable ability to perform a move called Charge Switch.

So, what you have to do is as you charge, click A, and change the weapon’s final charged attack to a single, destructive hit.

You can revert this change by doing the same again. However, know that it’s your best bet of carrying out a pacey Spinning Attack.

Use the Silkbind Attacks Wisely

By providing you with an alternative finisher move, the new Silkbind attacks make the Hammer even more powerful.

Since the more charged up the weapon is, the more effective are the Silkbind attacks, it’s recommended that you first charge up the Hammer to the limit and then use the Silkbind abilities.

However, charging up drains away stamina. So, keep your resources in check. Don’t get carried away!