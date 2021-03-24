Call Of Duty 2021 Setting, Title Apparently Leaked Online

We don’t know much about the upcoming Call of Duty 2021 game except that Sledgehammer Games might be working on it. However, a new leak has possibly revealed the game’s setting and title. At the same time, we don’t know if it’s true yet, and likely won’t until the game is actually announced.

The current leak, coming from ModernWarzone, claims that its sources say the game is not only being developed by Sledgehammer, but also that it’s currently under the working title of Call of Duty WWII: Vanguard. Whether this is a sequel to the original WWII game that came out back in 2017, or something new, remains to be seen.

World War 2 was an enormous conflict that, of course, encompassed the entire world, so there’s plenty of places to go for other stories of American soldiers (or other Allied nations) fighting that could work for set pieces, especially since it’s been over 10 years since Call of Duty: World at War, which took us to the Pacific Theater and the Russian push to Berlin.

However, the Call of Duty 2021 setting could also take place in the early Cold War period of the 1950s, such as the Korean War. That war has never been portrayed in a Call of Duty game before, and could be an interesting change of pace from modern or World War 2-styled games.

ModernWarzone does, however, believe its source of a new World War 2 game was accurate, though it had also previously reported on the 1950s setting of the game. Since Sledgehammer had previously developed WWII back in 2017, it stands to reason they might continue the story with another game.

Of course, ModernWarzone could also be wrong. Since there’s no official information on the Call of Duty 2021 game yet, there’s no telling where we might go in next year’s Call of Duty game. All we can do is wait for some sort of announcement, whether from Sledgehammer themselves (if they’re even working on it), or Activision.