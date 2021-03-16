Jade Raymond Switches From Stadia To New PlayStation-Backed Studio

Jade Raymond, best known for launching the Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs franchises, has found Haven Entertainment Studios, a new independent Canada-based initiative which will be making its debut with a new and unannounced intellectual property for PlayStation 5 consoles.

“And so today I’m announcing Haven, an independent studio where many of the talented game developers I have worked with for years (and love dearly!) are coming together to do what we are most passionate about,” announced Raymond earlier today.

“We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community. We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience. Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to people’s lives. And Sony does, too. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. It’s why I couldn’t be happier for their backing and support.”

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst has confirmed that Sony Interactive Entertainment will be funding Haven Entertainment Studios for its debut PlayStation game and which is already in active development.

“We understand the challenges and rewards of building creative teams from the ground up, as does Jade with her wealth of experience helming many of gaming’s biggest franchises,” said Hulst. “We’re confident in and excited for the bright future of Haven Studios and its first project, currently in development.”

Raymond joined Google as vice president in 2019 with the task of creating exclusive first-party content for Google Stadia. With Google shutting down its internal Stadia development studios, Raymond announced her departure from Google as well as Stadia Games and Entertainment just last month.