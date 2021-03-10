Being Popular in Stronghold: Warlords is very necessary as the willingness of people to fight for you in wars depends upon your popularity among the people. In this guide, we will tell you different ways to increase your popularity in Stronghold: Warlords so that people will fight for you in wars. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

How to Improve Popularity in Stronghold: Warlords

Popularity in Warlords depends on how happy the people are with you. If your popularity is high, that means the people are happy and they are willing to fight for you on the battlefield.

If people are not happy and content with you, they will leave you and you will be left with nothing. Increasing taxes without giving people something will make people unhappy, and ultimately, they will leave.

Similarly, if you lower the taxes on people, people will become happy with you and you will become popular among people. However, only reduce the taxes if you can afford it, as

lowering taxes means you’re going to make less revenue. That revenue is essential for the construction of new infrastructure for combats and productivity. So, judge whether it’s worth dipping some revenue for some popularity.

Increasing Rice Rations of people will increase your popularity among people, but just like taxes, you cannot increase rice rations drastically as you need rice in building infrastructures as well.

You need to increase rice rations only if you can afford them, or you can do a small increase in rice rations to make people happy and increase your popularity.

To avoid this rice problem, there is another solution, i.e., Vegetable Farms. Vegetable farms are unlocked in the third mission and are a good substitute for rice.

Instead of rice, you can make vegetables the staple diet of people. That way, you will be able to save rice for building infrastructure and fine houses.

Vegetable Farms is a longer option, but you can store Vegetables in large amounts as a substitute for rice.

There are a few ways through which you can improve your popularity without hindering your production and building decent homes is one of the ways to increase your popularity.