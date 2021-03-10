“Lara Is Canon” In The Next Tomb Raider Game

The next Tomb Raider game will be unifying the canonical timelines of both the original installments and the recently rebooted trilogy. For developer Crystal Dynamics, it hence becomes essential to have a canonical Lara Croft as well.

Speaking with the Official PlayStation Magazine for the latest issue, community and communication manager Meagan Marie stated that the next Tomb Raider game will allow “fans the ability to know their favorite Lara Croft is canon, that she has grown and evolved as a character just as we all do throughout our lives.”

She noted that “it is important to move in this direction” but unifying the old and new timelines will be easier said than done. Crystal Dynamics has to evolve both the character and storyline with both major and minor changes to provide fans something new to look forward to in the next Tomb Raider game while retaining the original matter.

“It is impossible to make changes or update a beloved character and franchise in a way that will please everyone,” said Marie. “If too much remains the same, then the game has failed to innovate or be relevant for new audiences. If there isn’t enough DNA from the original games, then you’ve lost sight of what made the franchise great.”

Crystal Dynamics will be celebrating the 25th anniversary of its Tomb Raider franchise throughout 2021 with a series of events and surprises. The confirmation of a new Tomb Raider game was given a couple of months ago by director Will Kerslake who asked fans to be patient as Crystal Dynamics finalizes its vision of the future of the franchise.

Not to forget, Netflix has announced a new Tomb Raider anime series which will continue the story of the rebooted trilogy. The upcoming show will follow the main protagonist Lara Croft as she travels across the globe in search of long lost treasures.