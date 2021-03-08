Destiny 2’s Season of the Chosen offers you plenty amount of weapons to tackle the Cabal horde. In order to achieve the seat in Emperor Calus’ War Counsel, one needs to have the right weapons. Some of the weapons are directly linked with the main activities of the game. One of these weapons is the Shadow Price auto rifle. In this guide, we will discuss how you can acquire the Shadow Price rifle in Destiny 2.

How to Get Shadow Price in Destiny 2

The Shadow Price is acquired as a reward at the end of the Nightfall activity. The weapons in Nightfall are constantly rotating. You will have to find the right time to acquire these weapons before the weekly resist Tuesday.

There are various levels of difficulties, of which, if you choose 1300 Power, the drop rate of this weapon increases significantly. There is no match for the Legend Tier, you will have to go with the Hero Tier, and here the drop rates are rare.

The Nightfalls with a relatively high difficulty will help you with acquiring Shadow Price faster. These weapons are most likely going to drop on Hero and Adept; you should consider getting them once you reach 1300 Power.

Shadow Price God Rolls

Let’s discuss the essential Shadow Price God Rolls.

Shadow Price PVE God Roll

PVE rolls provide you with a great deal of flexibility. Shadow Price can come out with many interesting perks. The way you use your gun holds great importance.

The Arrowhead Brake is best for the barrel as it provides a better amount of recoil. Recoil control is one of the important factors while choosing rifles, and this is why Shadow Price is a great option. Tactical and Appended Mag will also provide a good deal of bullets without any drawbacks to the other stats.

In order to generate a heavy amount of ammo, the Overflow will be a great option to add to your rifle. Furthermore, to add functionalities such as instant reload and additional rounds, the Tresh, Swashbuckler, and the Dragonfly will be a great option.

You will be able to deal with a large group of enemies without having to manipulate your magazines. Moreover, Feeding Frenzy provides a good deal of reloading rate with an Extended Mag.

Lastly, the Dragonfly and Thresh are great options to fight with a heavy amount of enemies under high pressure. Both of these options are quite good, but for raw damage, you need to consider Swashbuckler.

Shadow Price PVP God Roll

When it comes to God Rolls for PVP, the Corkscrew Rifling and Accurized Rounds are amazing options to increase the effective range of this rifle. This choice will be suitable because the weapons in the crucible can be highly dominating.

The Killing Wind is a great option because it gives some additional boosting capabilities against the enemy. Bottomless Grief is a good choice while playing the Elimination game modes.

Swashbuckler is the secondary primary perk after the Killing wind; this is a solid option when it comes to rolls. Together with Killing Wind, Swashbuckler is the ultimate deal in 6v6 modes.

Shadow Price Stats

Below are mentioned Shadow Price’s stats.

Magazines: 33

Rounds per Magazine: 450

Zoom: 14

Inventory Size: 48

Handling: 49

Impact: 29

Recoil: 79

Reload Speed: 52

Range: 67

Available Rolls

Below are mentioned the available rolls for Shadow Price.

Swashbuckler

Unrelenting

Dragonfly

One for All

Disruption Break

Thresh

Bottomless Grief

Disruption Break

Killing Wind

Fourth Time’s the Charm

Feeding Frenzy

Overflow

Steady Round

Alloy Magazine

Flared Magwell

Surplus

Smallbore

Accurized Rounds

Appended Mag

Tactical Mag

Extended Mag

Fluted Barrel

Full Bore

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Polygonal Rifling

Corkscrew Rifling

Arrowhead Brake

Chambered Compensator

Extended Barrel

After getting a better knowledge about the stats and rolls of the Shadow Price, you will be able to increase your performance. Getting more kills will increase your chances of gaining the Shadow Price.