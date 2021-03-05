Resident Evil: Village Will Be Censored In Japan

Resident Evil: Village will release in Japan with most of its gore and violence censored in light of Japanese regulatory and rating boards.

According to an updated Capcom support page from earlier today, there will be two versions of Resident Evil: Village in Japan: a “CERO D version” for players who are 17 years old or more and a “CERO Z version” for players over 18 years old.

Both the CERO D and CERO Z versions will censor beheadings or decapitations, something which Japan has always been strict about portraying in its games. Both versions will also show less blood compared to the western version of Resident Evil: Village which will have no censored content.

The only major difference between the CERO D and CERO Z versions will be that the latter has “more violent expressions” than the former.

Capcom has further noted that the Japanese release of Resident Evil: Village will lack certain scenes but which the developer-publisher refrained from detailing due to them probably being spoilers.

Last month, a known Capcom insider claimed that Resident Evil: Village has some nudity and sexual content. The towering Lady Dimitrescu has already seen a massive fan-following but her three daughters can apparently be caught naked in the game for a brief few seconds. The witches will be hounding players throughout the mansion and upon being killed will dissipate, but not before players are able to see them in their birthday suits for a mini second. It remains to be confirmed if these nude sequences will be censored in the Japanese versions.

More recently, game director Morimasa Sato explained just how Resident Evil: Village evolves the guarding (and new countering) mechanics of Resident Evil 7. His explanation sort of suggested that the mechanics will be tied up with the new DualSense controller features. That players will first feel the impact of guarding against enemy attacks while holding the new adaptive triggers, after which they can push the adaptive triggers further for a counter-attack with their guns.

Resident Evil: Village officially releases for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC on May 7, 2021.