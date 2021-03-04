Diablo 2 Resurrected Scam Is Making Rounds, Blizzard Warns

Diablo 2: Resurrected may have only just now been revealed at BlizzCon, but that won’t stop people from trying to scam. Blizzard is already having to warn people against a Diablo 2 Resurrected scam that is apparently “inviting” people to the game’s alpha via third-party areas, when you actually go to the Diablo 2 website.

Diablo 2 is a vastly upgraded remaster of the original Diablo 2 game from 20 years ago in the year 2000, where players must hunt down the son of King Leoric, who has been possessed by Diablo and is wreaking havoc across Sanctuary. The game also had an expansion, Lords of Destruction, where players fought Baal, one of the Prime Evils.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will cover both the base game and expansion, with updated graphics, dynamic lighting, revamped animations, and spell effects all in 4K resolution. The game’s cutscenes will also be redone shot-for-shot with better visuals, and the soundtrack will also be redone for surround sound.

If you’ve been contacted by one of the Diablo 2 Resurrected scammers, ignore it. In order to take part in one of the game’s two technical alphas, you have to actually opt in for those on the official Diablo 2 website, which you can find here. Otherwise, ignore them.

Considering everything that happens over the course of its story, Diablo 2 is likely the most important of the Diablo games. Diablo is destroyed, his essence trapped in the daughter of the witch Adria, Leah. The Worldstone, which allowed Sanctuary and many other worlds to be created, is also destroyed, and Baal and Mephisto, the other two Prime Evils, are killed, creating a power vacuum in the Burning Hells.

Diablo 2 Resurrected will be coming out sometime this year for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Until then, be on the lookout for any Diablo 2 Resurrected scam messages.