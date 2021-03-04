Each of the Jobs in Bravely Default 2 consist of their own unique specialty. These Specialties in Bravely Default II can be one or more depending upon the Job itself. This Bravely Default 2 Specialties guide covers these Specialties along with their effects.

Bravely Default 2 Job Specialties

Each of the Specialty below is unlocked once a Job reaches level 12 in Bravely Default II.

Bard

This Job is pre-equipped with the Extended Outro Specialty, which affects the singing ability to last longer.

Beast Master

This Job is pre-equipped with the Animal Rescue Specialty. Once your HP drops down to 20%, a random captured monster attacks an enemy.

Berserker

This Job is pre-equipped with the Pierce Default and Rage and Reason Specialty. With Pierce Default, the damage is not affected upon attacking a defaulting enemy, whereas, with Rage and Reason, actions are selected freely most of the time.

Black Mage

This Job is pre-equipped with the Regenerative Default and High-Velocity Spells Specialty. With Regenerative Default, Defaulting recovers MP, which depends on the user’s level, whereas with High-Velocity Spells, it stops spells from being absorbed or neutralized.

Freelancer

This Job is pre-equipped with the Stand Ground Specialty, which works only above 1HP. There’s a 50% possibility of survival at 1HP while receiving damage that can knock you out.

Monk

This Job is pre-equipped with the Concentration Specialty. Upon using: Invigorate, Mindfulness, or Alchemy, Critical change is increased, lasting throughout the battle.

Thief

This Job is pre-equipped with the Sleight of Hand Specialty. Provides an additional bonus to Steal X abilities, allowing you to take one strengthening enemy effect.

Pictormancer

This Job is pre-equipped with the Self Expression Specialty. The Artistry abilities don’t cost and have more positive rather than negative effects upon using on yourself.

Shieldbearer

This Job is pre-equipped with the Protect Ally Specialty. User sacrifices himself and takes damage in place of his party members who are near death, automatically adopts default stance.

Red Mage

This Job is pre-equipped with the Nuisance Specialty. There’s a possibility that Attack spells inflict status effects.

Vanguard

This Job is pre-equipped with the Shield Bearer and Attention Seeker Specialty. With Shield Bearer, speed evasion or aim don’t depend upon items equipped, whereas with Attention Seeker, Physical attack power and critical chance is increased based on the target possibility.

Ranger

This Job is pre-equipped with the Barrage Specialty. Consecutive actions lead to an increase in damage infliction.

Gambler

This Job is pre-equipped with the All or Nothing Specialty. The Exp, JP, or pg earned after the battle goes down to 0; however, 1 out of these 3 has a chance of being multiplied by 15.

White Mage

This Job is pre-equipped with the Angelic Ward and Holistic Medicine Specialty. With Angelic Ward, there’s a 30% possibility of the damage taken being 50%, whereas, with Holistic Medicine, Healing spells affect all party members.