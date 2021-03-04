Assassin’s Creed: Warriors Goes To Japan, Says Wild Rumor

Ubisoft has allegedly already begun working on its next Assassin’s Creed game and which is said to be code-named Assassin’s Creed: Warriors.

According to a wild rumor from earlier today which by all means should be taken with a grain of salt, Assassin’s Creed: Warriors will take place between 1603 and 1868 in Japan during the historical Edo or Tokugawa period.

Assassin’s Creed: Warriors will feature a female-only protagonist named Akako Shiratori who is a “novice” member of the Japanese order of assassins. Unlike the recent Valhalla installment where players could switch between genders on the fly, Warriors will apparently stick to a female protagonist.

Furthermore, also unlike Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed: Warriors will not be a cross-generation release and be exclusive to the current-generation consoles alongside PC. The new game has been slated for late 2022. If rumors are indeed true, fans can expect insiders to start dropping teasers around the 2021 holiday season.

Something interesting about the rumor though is that Ubisoft will take “heavy inspiration” from Japanese mythology. Remember the supernatural side-battles of Assassin’s Creed: Origins? That may return in Assassin’s Creed: Warriors with fightable demons (Yokai and Oni) from Japanese folklore.

It is important to note that Ubisoft has always been interested in setting an Assassin’s Creed game in Japanese history. Back in late 2017 (or early 2018), Ubisoft was reportedly asking players to fill out a survey which contained a list of potential settings for future Assassin’s Creed games. One of those settings was the Warring States period which led to the collapse of Feudal Japan with samurai warlords fighting against each other for control over the country.

That being said, with games like Ghost of Tsushima already out there, a Japanese Assassin’s Creed game will Assassin’s Creed: Warriors have to be pretty over the top to establish dominance.