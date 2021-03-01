How to Kill Wiki-Wiki in Bravely Default 2

Wiki-Wikis are evasive little birds that get away almost every time you find one. In this Bravely Default 2 guide, we have mentioned each and everything related to Wiki-Wiki, including the best ways to kill these birds. Without any further ado, let’s get started.

Bravely Default 2 Wiki-Wiki

You can find Wiki-Wikis in any random battle in the wild. They’re easily identifiable from their glistening feathers, and they appear with a group of enemies.

Wiki-Wikis are not a threat to your party in any way and tend to run away from battle as fast as they can. However, since they earn you loads of XP and JP, you don’t miss out on trying to defeat some.

That being said, they’re not so easy to take down and will run away before you can even kill them. Let’s take a look at some tips on how to get them before they can escape!

Tips and Tricks

Before you try to attack Wiki-Wiki, you have to realize that Wiki-Wikis can evade any physical attack. They also have the Auto-Guard ability that further increases their chances of evasion.

So, if you want to be effective against Wiki-Wikis, you must be of a certain level. We have mentioned a few methods to kill Wiki-Wikis below.

Use Status Effects/Ailments

Status Effects/Ailments like Paralysis and Stop can help you against Wiki-Wiki.

Prioritize the Wiki-Wiki

If you see a Wiki-Wiki among a group of enemies, prioritize it. With every possible offensive ability, attack Wiki-Wiki. You can also Brave your characters before the fight.

Special Attacks

Special Attacks can be very effective against Wiki-Wikis as they inflict a great amount of damage to a single target without missing and can also grant buffs to your party.

Do note that special Attacks are not readily available, and they have some requirements beforehand.

Black Magic

Black Magic is extremely effective against Wiki-Wikis because of its accuracy. It does not inflict a great amount of damage, but it is accurate. Using Black Magic on extremely low Wiki-Wikis will earn you a great amount of XP and JP.

You have to be of a certain level if you want your black magic to be effective against Wiki-Wikis. If you need to level up your jobs faster check out our leveling guide.

Improve your Accuracy

Wiki-Wikis are very sneaky and can evade any attack. So, before you start trying to kill Wiki-Wikis, you have to improve your aim and accuracy with abilities.

If you think that you are good enough with your abilities and your aim is good enough, start attacking them. You can also use Bard Job’s Accuracy buff to increase your chances of hunting Wiki-Wikis.