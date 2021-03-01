Bravely Default 2 Status Effects Guide

Bravely Default 2, like most typical JRPG games, includes some Status Effects or Ailments that can plague your party in battles. This guide covers all the Bravely Default 2 Status Effects in detail with their effects and cure.

Bravely Default 2 Status Effects

Below is a list of the Bravely Default II Status Effects with their effects and cure to ensure your party’s survival in the toughest of battles.

Poison

Deals a slight amount of damage during the player’s action. This status effect can be cured by Inner Alchemy, Antidote and Basuna.

Blindness

Prevents attacks along with other abilities from landing. This Ailment can be cured by Inner Alchemy, the passage of time, Eye Drops, Basuna.

Silence

Prevents magical abilities from being performed. This Ailment can be cured by Basuna and Echo Herbs.

Sleep

Prevents a player’s performance for a short period of time. This status effect can be cured by Wakeup Bell, Basuna, the passage of time and by receiving physical damage; teammates as well.

Paralysis

This Ailment works just like the Sleep Ailment, where a player can’t perform actions for a while. This Ailment can be cured by Animator, Basuna, the passage of time.

Stop

Stop works similar to Sleep and Paralysis as it prevents the player from performing. This Ailment can be cured by the passage of time.

Freezing

Just like Sleep, Stop and Paralysis, Freezing also works the same; however, what makes this one differ from the rest is that Freezing also takes slight damage upon each turn. This status effect can be cured by Basuna, fire damage; teammates as well and the passage of time.

Dread

Prevents the usage of Brave/Default commands or increases BP far off zero. This Ailment can be cured by Balsam, Purge, the passage of time.

Berserk

Using the Attack command increases Physical attack by 50%, reduces physical defenses by 30%. This Ailment in Bravely Default II can be cured by Remedy, Purge, the passage of time.

Confusion

This Ailment enables the player to execute attacks randomly. This Ailment can be cured by Smelling Salts, Purge, receiving physical damage; teammates as well and the passage of time.

Charm

This Ailment causes the afflicted character to help your opponents. It can be cured by Remedy, Purge, receiving physical damage from teammates and the passage of time.

Contagion

Reduces the player’s MP upon each turn. This Ailment can be cured by Remedy, Basuna, the passage of time.

Slow

Prevents the player from moving at normal speed in Bravely Default II. This Ailment can be cured by Inner Alchemy, the passage of time.

Doom

After few turns, this Ailment in Bravely Default 2 knocks out the player. It can be cured by Purge.

Daub

The Player’s resistance to all elements and weapon types are decreased by 1 level. This status effect can be cured by Basuna.